Addison Rae Rocks Seemingly Barbie-Themed Outfits Following Doll Launch
If the (Barbie) shoe fits!
Shortly after entering the toy game with her own line of eponymous dolls earlier this summer, TikTok mogul Addison Rae has seemingly taken inspiration from her latest venture, hitting social media in several pink, red and orange Barbie-worthy outfits.
On Tuesday, August 16, the He’s All That star shared a series of sensual snaps depicting her sporting a red, form-fitting one-piece swimsuit and a matching frilly hat with her more than 40 million Instagram followers.
“True Red,” she captioned one photo, depicting her overlooking a scenic beachscape.
A few days later, the star hit the photo-sharing app donning yet another seemingly Malibu-Barbie-inspired getup. On Tuesday, August 23, the star shared a picture of herself posing with her doll, rocking a red, pink and orange long-sleeved wrap dress, prominently featuring white palm tree motifs.
Rae’s recent looks and toy launch come as father Monty Lopez’s alleged infidelity scandal continues to make headlines. Earlier this week, Lopez took to TikTok with a shocking video depicting him dancing and appearing to kiss influencer and former Dr. Phil guest, Ava Louise, a clip potentially designed to stoke tensions with his online rival, rapper Yung Gravy.
“@yunggravy come get your girl,” Lopez captioned the video, tagging the “Betty” artist and Louise before adding a string of hashtags including “#fake” “#gotem” and “#yourgirl.”
Although Lopez and Gravy’s beef reportedly stems from the musician’s claims that he messaged with Lopez’s ex-wife and Rae’s mother, Sheri Easterling, on social media, it seems the 46-year-old TikToker may be facing hard times with his former love.
Earlier this summer, Lopez sparked controversy after allegedly having an affair with 25-year-old model, Renée Ash, who said she was under the impression Lopez and Easterling were in the midst of a divorce.
"Unfortunately, he misled me on his marriage, he lied to me," Ash explained to Page Six shortly after the news of their fling made the rounds online. "He told me a story of his marriage that convinced me that they were apart and in the process of getting a divorce."
