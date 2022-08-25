Addison Rae Rocks Seemingly Barbie-Themed Outfits Following Doll Launch

Although Lopez and Gravy’s beef reportedly stems from the musician’s claims that he messaged with Lopez’s ex-wife and Rae’s mother, Sheri Easterling, on social media, it seems the 46-year-old TikToker may be facing hard times with his former love.

LOVE TRIANGLE: ADDISON RAE'S FATHER MONTY LOPEZ ALLEGEDLY HAD 5-MONTH AFFAIR, TOLD MISTRESS HE WANTED TO START A LIFE WITH HER: INSIDE THE SCANDAL

Earlier this summer, Lopez sparked controversy after allegedly having an affair with 25-year-old model, Renée Ash, who said she was under the impression Lopez and Easterling were in the midst of a divorce.

"Unfortunately, he misled me on his marriage, he lied to me," Ash explained to Page Six shortly after the news of their fling made the rounds online. "He told me a story of his marriage that convinced me that they were apart and in the process of getting a divorce."

Love Addison Rae’s social media looks? Scroll to shop pieces inspired by the TikTok star’s recent posts.