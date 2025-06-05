Addison Rae Puts Her Butt Cheeks on Full Display in Scandalous Snap
Addison Rae is letting it all hang out!
The TikTok star turned actress dropped jaws when she posted a steamy new photo rocking a sparkling gold romper that clung to every curve.
She paired the sizzling fit with sky-high Louboutins and held a purple hoodie, which she previously wore braless in the discography of her "Headphones On" single, as she pouted for the camera and flaunted her booty from every angle.
In another racy photo, Rae took things up a notch in a pair of cheeky black shorts that read “Summer Forever” across the back — putting her backside front and center in a playful behind-the-scenes moment.
“Glamorous life🪞🪞🔮📿💎,” she captioned the post.
Besides the rear-baring pics, she also shared a glam room selfie covered in glitter while getting ready. Rae wore a white halter bra top, long dramatic earrings and stacked bracelets that matched her shimmering look.
She even gave fans a more natural moment — including a fresh-faced makeup-free selfie with glowing cheeks and messy blonde waves framing her face.
The blonde beauty showed off her newest manicure too — a glossy black-and-gold metallic set, which she used to cover one eye in a striking pose.
Naturally, her followers flooded the comments section with love and hype for the bold post.
“I really love how so proud you are of your raw body… no filters, no edits, etc.” one fan shared. “It’s beautiful.”
Another fan chimed in, “I AM GAGGED ✨✨✨.”
“We got the taste of glamorous lifeeee🌙🔫,” someone else added.
One comment screamed, “You’re about to drop the best pop album in a decade 😭.”
Another fan simply said it best, “We love an icon, yes we do ✨.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The risqué post dropped just one day before her debut album, Addison, hits streaming platforms on June 6, under Columbia Records and Sony Music.
The "2 Die 4" artist has already teased several singles from the album — including “Diet Pepsi,” “High Fashion,” “Headphones On,” “Aquamarine” and “Fame Is a Gun.”
She also dropped a remix of “Aquamarine” with Arca titled “Aquamarine / Arcamarine.”
Even with her glam rise, Rae's been honest about how social media fame made her more private.
"You know, I actually don't mind people experiencing me in a very honest and open way," Rae told Zane Lowe in a recent interview. "Really, any space as long as it is right here. I will allow anyone in my space."
"I actually don't even mind a camera when I know that the moments are intimate for the people that are experiencing it,” she continued. “I think when you start allowing people to see this footage or to see you in those spaces with zero — you have zero — there's not enough to communicate really.”
She admitted that being too open sometimes leaves room for people to twist things.
"To me, I definitely am a little bit more hesitant of that because I think people can so quickly turn things into a way that they weren't...." she said.
Rae explained that she’s cautious about what behind-the-scenes content she shares, even on her creative sets.
"Even for my past few music videos, we've had somebody filming the entirety of the day and getting the good moments, the bad moments, the diva moments, the silly moments, whatever it may be," she shared. "It is intimate and it is personal and it's in a way that I don't want to allow somebody else to spin it into something that it's not because I know what it is, and the people that are there know what it is."
The “Diet Pepsi” singer is careful not to invite unnecessary negativity.
"I think sometimes people will do that, not even for any real reason other than the fact that they're jealous or because they're like, no, you look really happy in that. There's something deeper. There's something more," Rae said.