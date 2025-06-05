Addison Rae showed off her backside in bold new photos ahead of her debut album drop.

Addison Rae is letting it all hang out!

She paired the sizzling fit with sky-high Louboutins and held a purple hoodie, which she previously wore braless in the discography of her "Headphones On" single, as she pouted for the camera and flaunted her booty from every angle.

The TikTok star turned actress dropped jaws when she posted a steamy new photo rocking a sparkling gold romper that clung to every curve.

Addison Rae showed off her body in a gold romper.

In another racy photo , Rae took things up a notch in a pair of cheeky black shorts that read “Summer Forever” across the back — putting her backside front and center in a playful behind-the-scenes moment.

Besides the rear-baring pics, she also shared a glam room selfie covered in glitter while getting ready. Rae wore a white halter bra top , long dramatic earrings and stacked bracelets that matched her shimmering look.

“Glamorous life🪞🪞🔮📿💎,” she captioned the post.

The blonde beauty showed off her newest manicure too — a glossy black-and-gold metallic set, which she used to cover one eye in a striking pose.

She even gave fans a more natural moment — including a fresh-faced makeup-free selfie with glowing cheeks and messy blonde waves framing her face.

The singer posed in black shorts that said 'Summer Forever.'

Naturally, her followers flooded the comments section with love and hype for the bold post.

“I really love how so proud you are of your raw body… no filters, no edits, etc.” one fan shared. “It’s beautiful.”

Another fan chimed in, “I AM GAGGED ✨✨✨.”

“We got the taste of glamorous lifeeee🌙🩷🔫,” someone else added.

One comment screamed, “You’re about to drop the best pop album in a decade 😭.”

Another fan simply said it best, “We love an icon, yes we do ✨.”