Addison Rae's Dad Monty Lopez Didn't Tell Her He Was Getting Married in Las Vegas After Wild 2-Week Romance

Addison Rae’s father, Monty Lopez, just made a major move in his love life. On Saturday, October 26, Lopez married medical professional Kaitlyn Nicole Robins in Las Vegas after a whirlwind two-week romance. The pair first crossed paths at a bar in Louisiana, and according to a source, sparks flew instantly. Before anyone could blink, they said “I do” at the Little Chapel of Hearts.

"I didn't tell anyone. I just followed my heart and I've never been happier. I love this woman!" Lopez told an outlet, adding Rae didn’t know he was tying the knot.

Source: @montylopez/Instagram; Facebook Monty Lopez married Kaitlyn Nicole Robins in Las Vegas after just two weeks of dating.

Lopez, who believes completely in “love at first sight, said he and Robins have been glued to each other since the moment she “caught him staring,” even calling her "my future wife" right away.

Lopez and Rae’s mom, Sheri Easterling, split back in 2022, finalizing their divorce later that year. Along with the TikTok superstar, they share two sons — Enzo, 17, and Lucas, 12. Easterling, 46, made headlines in August 2022 when she showed up at the VMAs getting flirty with rapper Yung Gravy, 29.

Source: @theraefamily/Instagram Monty Lopez said he didn’t tell anyone about the wedding, not even Addison Rae.

“We met online and we connected right away,” the “Always Saucy” performer told MTV’s Nessa Diab on the red carpet. “You know, I’m from the furthest north it gets and she’s from the furthest south it gets. I’m into MILFs and she’s kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was just the perfect match.”

After that moment, Lopez reacted with a shady Instagram Story selfie, writing, "Thank you @youngravy for taking the leftovers!" "I would rather spend time with my daughter and 2 grandkids that SheriNicole made me abandon as a child in order to be with her!" he continued, adding, "Never let a woman make you choose between her and or your blood child!" He wrapped the rant with the hashtag, “Tired of living [a] lie.”

Source: MEGA; @montylopez/Instagram Monty Lopez and Addison Rae’s mom, Sheri Easterling, divorced in 2022.

The drama only got messier when Renée Ash came forward, claiming she had a five-month affair with Lopez. She alleged he told her he was already in the process of divorcing Easterling, although Rae’s mom later implied that was not the case.

Easterling has moved on, too. In May 2024, she revealed she married high school football coach Jess Curtis. “One whole week today,” she shared proudly on Instagram.

Source: @montylopez/Instagram; MEGA Addison Rae is reportedly distancing herself from the family drama.

Meanwhile, Rae, who’s been on tour with Charli XCX, doesn’t want to be pulled into the chaos anymore.

“She isn’t close to her mom anymore and has unfollowed her on Instagram. She’s distancing herself from her family,” a source told Us Weekly. “Addison is embarrassed by both of her parents’ behavior. In fact, she’s disgusted by it.”