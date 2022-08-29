Addison Rae's 42-Year-Old Mom, Sheri Easterling, Seen Kissing Yung Gravy, 26, At VMAs

Talk about a random pairing! At the MTV VMAs on Sunday, August 28, Addison Rae's mom, Sheri Easterling, and singer Yung Gravy made their official debut as a couple.

The twosome hit the red carpet at the New Jersey-based event, with the mom-of-three rocking a lilac dress with skin-baring stitching down the side, while her new beau wore a matching shirt underneath his black suit.