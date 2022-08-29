Addison Rae's Dad Monty Lopez Reacts To Ex Sheri Easterling's PDA With Yung Gravy: 'Thank You For Taking The Leftovers'

Though no one can stop talking about Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling's PDA at the VMAs on Sunday, August 28, her estranged husband, Monty Lopez, could care less.

After the unexpected couple made their red carpet debut, Lopez, the father of 21-year-old TikTok superstar Addison Rae, took to his Instagram Story with a mirror selfie, which he captioned, "Thank you @youngravy for taking the leftovers!"