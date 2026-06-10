Addison Rae Goes Topless in Racy Photos

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Addison Rae is serving up another memorable fashion moment. The singer and social media star recently caught fans' attention after sharing a series of striking topless photos from her trip to Ireland. Posted to Instagram on Tuesday, June 9, the images offered a behind-the-scenes look at a glamorous shoot inside the Irish Museum of Modern Art.

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Source: @addisonraee/Instagram Addison Rae shared a fashion-forward photo shoot from the Irish Museum of Modern Art during her trip to Ireland.

For the artistic session, Rae posed in a white robe and pink bikini bottoms while using flowing purple fabric as part of the dramatic styling. She then placed black tape to strategically cover her nipples. "Running around the Irish Museum of Modern Art in a robe and pumps and waving a piece of ombré purple silk in the wind with @jamie_heath," she captioned the carousel. One standout image captured the "Diet Pepsi" singer walking through a historic courtyard in black heels with a white robe draped over her shoulders. Behind her, a large sheet of purple silk floated through the air, creating a dramatic visual effect. Another image showed Rae sitting indoors on a wooden bench while wrapped in the same flowing fabric.

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Celebrities and Fans React

Source: MEGA The singer posed in a white robe and pink bikini bottoms while incorporating flowing purple fabric into the artistic images.

Among those showing support was music icon Kylie Minogue, who couldn't help but praise the post. "💕 Wow wow wow wow 💕," Minogue commented. Fans were equally enthusiastic about the fashion-forward images. “Icon💜,” another added. A third penned, “Absolutely gorgeoooous!😍💜💜💜.” “Stunning beautiful amazing🖤,” a fourth chimed in.

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Another Viral Social Media Moment

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Source: MEGA Celebrities including Kylie Minogue praised the photos, while fans flooded the comments section with compliments.

The latest upload comes shortly after Rae made headlines with a Pride Month-themed Instagram post. The 25-year-old shared a series of selfies while celebrating the occasion, pairing the images with a playful message for her followers. "Happy Pride Month bunnies and kitties," she wrote in the caption. "Kiss me, you fool." To accompany the post, Rae added Christina Aguilera's version of "But I Am a Good Girl" from Burlesque. The upload quickly gained traction online, with fans filling the comments section with reactions. "Happy Pride Month motherrr," one commenter said. "Mother knows her audience!" another said. "Get off your phone and get in the studio NOW," a third demanded.

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Thriving in Her Music Career

Source: MEGA Addison Rae is currently touring in support of her debut album, 'Addison.'