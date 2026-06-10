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Addison Rae Goes Topless in Racy Photos

addison rae topless racy photoshoot
Source: MEGA

Addison Rae turned heads with a striking fashion shoot at the Irish Museum of Modern Art.

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June 10 2026, Published 1:51 p.m. ET

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Addison Rae is serving up another memorable fashion moment.

The singer and social media star recently caught fans' attention after sharing a series of striking topless photos from her trip to Ireland. Posted to Instagram on Tuesday, June 9, the images offered a behind-the-scenes look at a glamorous shoot inside the Irish Museum of Modern Art.

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image of Addison Rae shared a fashion-forward photo shoot from the Irish Museum of Modern Art during her trip to Ireland.
Source: @addisonraee/Instagram

Addison Rae shared a fashion-forward photo shoot from the Irish Museum of Modern Art during her trip to Ireland.

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For the artistic session, Rae posed in a white robe and pink bikini bottoms while using flowing purple fabric as part of the dramatic styling. She then placed black tape to strategically cover her nipples.

"Running around the Irish Museum of Modern Art in a robe and pumps and waving a piece of ombré purple silk in the wind with @jamie_heath," she captioned the carousel.

One standout image captured the "Diet Pepsi" singer walking through a historic courtyard in black heels with a white robe draped over her shoulders. Behind her, a large sheet of purple silk floated through the air, creating a dramatic visual effect.

Another image showed Rae sitting indoors on a wooden bench while wrapped in the same flowing fabric.

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Source: @addisonraee/Instagram
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Celebrities and Fans React

image of The singer posed in a white robe and pink bikini bottoms while incorporating flowing purple fabric into the artistic images.
Source: MEGA

The singer posed in a white robe and pink bikini bottoms while incorporating flowing purple fabric into the artistic images.

Among those showing support was music icon Kylie Minogue, who couldn't help but praise the post.

"💕 Wow wow wow wow 💕," Minogue commented.

Fans were equally enthusiastic about the fashion-forward images.

“Icon💜,” another added.

A third penned, “Absolutely gorgeoooous!😍💜💜💜.”

“Stunning beautiful amazing🖤,” a fourth chimed in.

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Another Viral Social Media Moment

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image of Celebrities including Kylie Minogue praised the photos, while fans flooded the comments section with compliments.
Source: MEGA

Celebrities including Kylie Minogue praised the photos, while fans flooded the comments section with compliments.

The latest upload comes shortly after Rae made headlines with a Pride Month-themed Instagram post.

The 25-year-old shared a series of selfies while celebrating the occasion, pairing the images with a playful message for her followers.

"Happy Pride Month bunnies and kitties," she wrote in the caption. "Kiss me, you fool."

To accompany the post, Rae added Christina Aguilera's version of "But I Am a Good Girl" from Burlesque.

The upload quickly gained traction online, with fans filling the comments section with reactions.

"Happy Pride Month motherrr," one commenter said.

"Mother knows her audience!" another said.

"Get off your phone and get in the studio NOW," a third demanded.

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Source: @addisonraee/Instagram

Thriving in Her Music Career

image of Addison Rae is currently touring in support of her debut album, 'Addison.'
Source: MEGA

Addison Rae is currently touring in support of her debut album, 'Addison.'

Beyond social media, Rae has been keeping busy with her music career.

She is currently touring in support of her debut pop album, Addison. After spending much of fall 2025 performing across the United States, the entertainer has expanded her schedule with appearances at festivals both in America and overseas.

For Rae, performing remains the heart of everything she does.

"It’s all one and the same to me," she told the L.A. Times in December 2025. "I just want to perform, and wherever that finds its home is where I’m putting my energy."

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