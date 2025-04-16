or
Addison Rae Nearly Exposes Her Chest While Promoting New Single: Photo

addison rae new song
Source: MEGA

Addison Rae flaunted her cleavage in a braless photo while promoting her new single via Instagram.

April 16 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Addison Rae definitely turned some heads with a daring look to promote her latest single, “Headphones On.”

In a jaw-dropping photo, the influencer-turned-pop star posed in a striking landscape of moss-covered rock and volcanic terrain in Reykjavik, Iceland. Her electric pink hair was styled wet and loose, popping against the natural backdrop.

addison rae new album release
Source: @addisonraee/Instagram

Addison Rae wore an open purple hoodie in a bold photoshoot.

But what really grabbed people's attention? Rae came dangerously close to a wardrobe malfunction, rocking a purple zip-up hoodie that hung completely open in front, nearly baring her chest.

“Headphones On. 4/18. 💜💜💜🩵🩵🩵💖💖🩷🩷🩷🤍🤍🤍💚💚💛💛🧡🧡🧡,” she teased in the caption.

Naturally, fans rushed to the comments section.

“Tatas out in the middle of rural Iceland yupppp,” one follower wrote, while another added, “GOT MY HEADPHONES ON SINCE DAY ONE 🤭.”

“Living for this,” someone else chimed in, while a fourth fan gushed, “So good and beautiful and sweet and amazing and s--- too.”

addison rae sultry post
Source: @addisonraee/Instagram

The singer promoted her new single 'Headphones On' with the daring look.

“Pink hair don't care,” another fan declared.

Set for release on April 18, the new Y2K-inspired track will be the fourth single from Rae’s upcoming debut album, which she just revealed is dropping June 7. The big announcement happened during her surprise appearance at Arca’s Coachella set over the weekend.

“Headphones On” follows her experimental drop “High Fashion,” the dreamy “Aquamarine” and the viral hit “Diet Pepsi.”

addison rae new music release
Source: MEGA

Addison Rae's debut album is set to drop on June 7.

And while Rae’s had her fair share of breakout moments, she considers the last one a defining point in her career.

“‘Diet Pepsi’ being everything I dreamt it to be,” she shared.

The fan-favorite track hit No. 23 on the Billboard Philippines Hot 100 and continues to gain steam online. Between its buzzy black-and-white video and nonstop social media shares, Rae’s music is clearly reaching more listeners than ever.

addison rae sultry post new song
Source: MEGA

Fans shared wild comments about her outfit and the new song.

Following the release of her debut EP “AR” in August 2023, Rae shared just how much she’s grown as an artist.

“I think I know myself now, and I know what I want to do, and I know where I want to go, and to have full control over doing it exactly how I envision it,” Rae told Vogue at the time. “I wanted this EP to be the end note to the past few years and a stepping stone forward in my career.”

She’s also been turning heads in fashion. Just recently, Rae posed for a bold cover shoot for CR Fashion Book, where she showed off her confidence and edge.

"My vision was to lean into a world of rawness. We got to play with so much in this shoot. A lot of the poses we did on set were inspired by our fitting before we shot. Those photos are amazing too, because when you have a team that is open and eager to make something worthwhile, you find inspiration everywhere,” the influencer told the magazine.

