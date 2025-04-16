NEWS Addison Rae Nearly Exposes Her Chest While Promoting New Single: Photo Source: MEGA Addison Rae flaunted her cleavage in a braless photo while promoting her new single via Instagram.

Addison Rae definitely turned some heads with a daring look to promote her latest single, “Headphones On.”

In a jaw-dropping photo, the influencer-turned-pop star posed in a striking landscape of moss-covered rock and volcanic terrain in Reykjavik, Iceland. Her electric pink hair was styled wet and loose, popping against the natural backdrop.

Source: @addisonraee/Instagram Addison Rae wore an open purple hoodie in a bold photoshoot.

But what really grabbed people's attention? Rae came dangerously close to a wardrobe malfunction, rocking a purple zip-up hoodie that hung completely open in front, nearly baring her chest. “Headphones On. 4/18. 💜💜💜🩵🩵🩵💖💖🩷🩷🩷🤍🤍🤍💚💚💛💛🧡🧡🧡,” she teased in the caption.

Naturally, fans rushed to the comments section. “Tatas out in the middle of rural Iceland yupppp,” one follower wrote, while another added, “GOT MY HEADPHONES ON SINCE DAY ONE 🤭.” “Living for this,” someone else chimed in, while a fourth fan gushed, “So good and beautiful and sweet and amazing and s--- too.”

Source: @addisonraee/Instagram The singer promoted her new single 'Headphones On' with the daring look.

“Pink hair don't care,” another fan declared.

Set for release on April 18, the new Y2K-inspired track will be the fourth single from Rae’s upcoming debut album, which she just revealed is dropping June 7. The big announcement happened during her surprise appearance at Arca’s Coachella set over the weekend. “Headphones On” follows her experimental drop “High Fashion,” the dreamy “Aquamarine” and the viral hit “Diet Pepsi.”

Source: MEGA Addison Rae's debut album is set to drop on June 7.

And while Rae’s had her fair share of breakout moments, she considers the last one a defining point in her career. “‘Diet Pepsi’ being everything I dreamt it to be,” she shared.

The fan-favorite track hit No. 23 on the Billboard Philippines Hot 100 and continues to gain steam online. Between its buzzy black-and-white video and nonstop social media shares, Rae’s music is clearly reaching more listeners than ever.

Source: MEGA Fans shared wild comments about her outfit and the new song.

Following the release of her debut EP “AR” in August 2023, Rae shared just how much she’s grown as an artist. “I think I know myself now, and I know what I want to do, and I know where I want to go, and to have full control over doing it exactly how I envision it,” Rae told Vogue at the time. “I wanted this EP to be the end note to the past few years and a stepping stone forward in my career.”