Addison Rae Teases Fans With Nearly Naked Photos as She Celebrates Pride Month

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Addison Rae, 25, bore it all on an Instagram post in celebration of Pride. The "Diet Pepsi" singer posed in sultry selfies, covering her bare torso with only a light pink rose. Rae sported glittering eyeliner and a soft pink lip. "Happy Pride Month bunnies and kitties," she wrote in the caption. "Kiss me, you fool." Rae added Christina Aguilera's rendition of "But I Am a Good Girl" from Burlesque to complete the viral Pride message.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @addisonraee/Instagram Addison Rae posted the sultry photos to Instagram.

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Source: MEGA Addison Rae added the song 'But I Am a Good Girl' to her Pride Month post.

Fans flocked to the comment section to leave their thoughts on Rae's near-naked photo dump. "Happy Pride Month motherrr," one commenter said. "Mother knows her audience!" another said. "Get off your phone and get in the studio NOW," a third demanded. Rae is currently on tour for her debut pop album, Addison. After traipsing the United States to perform her hit songs in the fall of 2025, Rae is now making appearances at festivals at home and abroad.

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An Overnight Success

Source: MEGA Addison Rae rose to stardom with viral TikTok dances in 2020.

She told the L.A. Times in December 2025, that she loves to perform, whether it be acting, dancing or singing. "It’s all one and the same to me," she said. "I just want to perform, and wherever that finds its home is where I’m putting my energy." Rae shot to stardom as a teenager on TikTok in 2020 for doing viral dance trends at home in Louisiana. At the time, her videos would garner an unheard-of number of views. Now, she has more than 88 million followers and each video earns millions of views, likes and comments.

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Source: MEGA Addison Rae starred in her first movie with Tanner Buchanan and was nominated alongside Alex Warren, Lola Young and Olivia Dean.

Rae made her film debut in the 2021 Netflix movie He's All That alongside Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan. She released her debut single, "Obsessed," the same year. The artist has confessed that many people underestimated her when it came to her music, but she's grateful for the harsh criticism the internet provided. "Thank God for the critics," Rae said. "Without them, I maybe would’ve kept doing music like 'Obsessed' and not pushed myself to try things that people didn’t expect." Rae was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2026 Grammy Awards alongside KATSEYE, The Marías, sombr, Alex Warren, Leon Thomas III and Lola Young. The coveted prize was awarded to Olivia Dean.

'Shocking' Grammy Nomination

Source: MEGA Addison Rae said she was 'shocked' after being nominated for a Grammy.