Addison Rae Strips Down in Pink Boa: Photos

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Addison Rae is turning heads once again — and this time, she’s leaning fully into bold, fashion-forward energy. The influencer-turned-actress surprised fans after posting a striking new photo set, where she posed draped in a bright pink feather boa with very little else in the frame. It wrapped around her figure as she balanced in heels. Rae then used carefully placed props and decorative items to keep things just covered, striking confident poses that instantly grabbed attention.

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Source: @addisonraee/Instagram Addison Rae shared a bold pink boa photoshoot that quickly went viral online.

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The pop star kept the caption just as moody and stylized as the shoot itself, writing, “Pink black red til I’m dead,” hinting at the color story driving the visual concept.

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The post quickly pulled in hundreds of thousands of likes, with comments rolling in nonstop. “i felt that aurora while scrolling,” one wrote. Another added, “It’s the ultimate pink spring 😍.” “drop the Coachella remix noww,” a third pleaded.

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Source: @addisonraee/Instagram The shoot mixed playful styling with a fashion-forward, edgy concept.

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She also revealed a throwback photo of her wearing a onesie with the same color as her boa. Another featured the star in a black and pink knitted dress as she flaunted her backside. The post lands just weeks after the “Diet Pepsi” hitmaker lit up the stage at Coachella during her high-energy set on Saturday night, April 11.

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Her performance opened with “Diet Pepsi,” as giant screens flashed the words “The Fame and Glory Show.” Dancers came out in black jackets stamped with “fame,” while Rae appeared later in a dramatic boa during “Money Is Everything.”

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Source: @addisonraee/Instagram The post followed Addison Rae's high-energy Coachella performance with elaborate stage visuals and choreography.

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For “Aquamarine,” she brought out Maddie Ziegler, who stunned the crowd with a fluid dance performance in white while Rae contrasted her look in bright red latex. She also hyped up the audience ahead of the night’s headliner, Justin Bieber, slipping into a purple hoodie for “Headphones On” and asking fans, “You here for JB?” before laughing and adding, “Just kidding, I’m here for Justin Bieber.”

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Before her rise to global fame, Rae opened up to Vogue about how early her dream started. “I grew up as a really big fan of MTV, watching all the music videos and recreating the music videos in my bedroom, and being like, I want to do that one day,” she said.

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Source: MEGA Addison Rae has previously said her dream of performing started long before fame, inspired by MTV music videos.