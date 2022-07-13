Not So Sorry Affair Update: Addison Rae's Dad Monty Lopez 'Doesn't Seem Remorseful' For Tryst, Alleged Mistress Claims
The woman at the center of the drama between Addison Rae's parents has spoken out.
Renée Ash, who claims to have had an affair with the TikTok star's father, Monty Lopez, reportedly told Page Six she believes the businessman is not sorry about misleading her into an affair.
“He doesn’t seem remorseful. His response to all of the other girls and myself was an Instagram Story with the viral sound, ‘Am I the villain?’” Ash explained.
“He also posted the original article on his Story, almost boasting about it?” the 25-year-old said of her tell-all to the outlet. “Maybe that’s his way of coping through this. I’m not sure.”
Lopez and Rae's mother, Sheri Nicole Easterling — with whom he also shares sons Enzo, 14, and Lucas, 8 — divorced when the influencer was young, but later remarried in 2017. Neither party has yet to file for divorce. However, according to Ash, Lopez supposedly coerced her into a five month relationship under the guise that he and his wife were no longer together.
“Unfortunately, he misled me on his marriage, he lied to me,” Ash reportedly explained. “He told me that we were going to be together and have babies together.”
“He even introduced me to his mom, his youngest brother, and I thought we had something real,” Ash claimed. “He told me a story of his marriage that convinced me that they were apart and in the process of getting a divorce.”
According to Lopez's Instagram bio, he still lists himself as a "husband," however, neither his wife nor Ash follow him. On the other hand, Easterling lists herself as a "single mom" on her profile.
“There’s not much else I can say besides I’m sorry for believing his lies,” Ash confessed of what she would say to his estranged spouse. “Best case scenario, we could bond over how horribly this man had treated everyone.”
“If anybody was hurting, it was me and his family. I am beyond sorry for that,” she concluded. “I loved him and I believed him."