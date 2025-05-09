Addison Rae Strips Down to Purple Lace Bra in Revealing Bathroom Photos
Gone are the days of TikTok dances and lip-syncs.
Social media star Addison Rae, 24, is all grown up in a series of seductive bathroom snaps that left little to the imagination.
Rae bared her cleavage in a purple lace bra, layered with a cropped, ribbed white tank. She paired the look with barely-there polka dot shorts with pink lacing in the front.
She posed for photos in the mirror in front of a toilet, baring her cinched waist and belly button piercing.
Addison Rae's Fans React to Her Racy Post
The influencer captioned her post, "I feel beautiful."
"Friday" singer Rebecca Black supported her friend in the comments section, confirming, "and u are."
Fans were quick to draw comparisons between Rae and fellow blonde beauty Britney Spears.
"Are you taking lessons from britney spears," one person wrote, while another said, "Our generations [sic] Britney."
Others, however, were confused by the series of images and thought it was "weird" to be posing in a bathroom.
"She on drugs?" one user speculated.
Addison Rae's New Sultry Persona
Rae loves to bare her toned body in public. She recently posed on the cover of a magazine wearing nothing but a thin bra and sheer shorts. The rising pop princess is leaving her former Hype House persona behind in favor of embracing a new, seductive side of herself, coupled with frequent song releases.
"I totally get why people may feel like this isn’t who I really am," she revealed to an outlet. "But it’s like, 'No, maybe I didn’t want to show you who I really was because I was afraid of confronting that, and I was afraid of what people would say about it.'"
Addison Rae Claps Back at Haters
She is privy to people's critiques but chooses to tune out the noise.
"It’s not my job to persuade anybody how to feel about me, or if they think I’m cool or not," she asserted. "As long as every day I feel like I’m putting out things I’m proud of and inspiring people, then I have no complaints....I’m succeeding at what I want to do."
Rae is unapologetically herself, particularly evident in the transparent lyrics of her track "High Fashion." She belts out, "I don't need your drugs/ I'd rather get, rather get high fashion."
The young star has shared the stage several times with her close friend and hitmaker Charli XCX. The famous friends performed together during week two of Coachella to dance to the British singer's "Von Dutch." Rae is featured on the "Von dutch a. g. cook remix," released last year on the Brat remix album.