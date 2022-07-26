TikTok queen Addison Rae confessed she's been having a hard time in the wake of her father Monty Lopez's alleged affair.

A few weeks after the extramarital scandal made headlines, the Item Beauty founder took to Twitter to explain why she hasn't been as present on social media lately, writing, "I’ve really been struggling to post and get out and do things but I love you all and you mean so much more to me than I can ever express."