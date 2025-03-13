Addison Rae Spreads Her Legs in Racy Photo
Addison Rae is turning heads once again — this time with a daring new fashion moment!
The social media star gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her “fittings” via Instagram for her latest CR Fashion Book cover shoot, and let’s just say, she did not hold back.
In one striking shot, Rae rocked a light blue draped dress with a corset-style bodice, posing with one leg bent and the other extended to show off her dark-colored heels.
The setting appeared to be a chic backstage dressing area, complete with a plush pink couch, a white dresser and racks of clothing and accessories.
Another snap showed the influencer-turned-pop star facing away from the camera, arms outstretched as her dress slipped open at the back, revealing delicate lace underwear.
In a third shot, Rae, who also appeared in last month’s Rolling Stone cover, switched things up with a messy updo, playfully lounging on the floor in a sheer lace corset with ruffled straps while placing one of her vintage-style shoes in front of her.
For her recent shoot, CR Fashion Book embraced the no-trousers trend, featuring Rae in barely-there ensembles that showcased her edgy new vibe.
The magazine hyped up her transformation on Instagram, writing, “It’s high fashion @addisonraee.”
“You’ve watched #AddisonRae rise, now watch her transform. From viral sensation to pop star in the making, Addison steps beyond the screen and into her next era. In an exclusive interview with the legendary @patmcgrathreal, she dives into beauty, creativity, and fearlessly pushing boundaries for CR Fashion Book Issue 26: Behind The Scenes,” the caption continued. “CR Fashion Book Issue 26 will be available on newsstands March 24.”
One of the most jaw-dropping official shots featured Rae posing in a nude-toned bodysuit, fishnet tights and strappy heels as her legs extended against a textured wall while her upper body rested on the floor.
When asked by the publication about the creative direction, Rae shared, “My vision was to lean into a world of rawness. We got to play with so much in this shoot. A lot of the poses we did on set were inspired by our fitting before we shot. Those photos are amazing too, because when you have a team that is open and eager to make something worthwhile, you find inspiration everywhere.”
Makeup icon Pat McGrath, who worked her magic on the project, chimed in to explain her approach, saying, “For this shoot, I wanted to capture Addison’s duality — her playfulness and her power. We leaned into dramatic contrasts: Soft, luminous skin paired with bold, graphic eye looks and lips that told their own story.”
Reflecting on her journey, Rae shared how her passion for performing formed early.
“I started dancing when I was around five or six years old. I got to know and love so many movies and songs because that’s what surrounded me. I knew it was huge part of my life even before I really knew,” she explained.
And while she’s already had plenty of viral moments, Rae considers one as her “pivotal” career highlight so far.
“‘Diet Pepsi’ being everything I dreamt it to be,” she said of her latest hit song.