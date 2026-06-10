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'I Had Known Her for a Long Time': Adele's Fiancé Rich Paul Dishes on Their Private Relationship

rich paul opens up private relationship with adele
Source: MEGA;

Rich Paul opened up about his private relationship with Adele, revealing how their romance began.

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June 10 2026, Published 7:53 a.m. ET

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Adele’s fiancé, Rich Paul, is giving fans a rare peek into their famously private relationship.

The sports agent appeared on Craig Melvin’s “Glass Half Full” podcast on Tuesday, June 9, where he reflected on how his connection with the global superstar first began after they were first linked romantically in early 2021.

“I had known her for some time,” he dished. “You know, just when you’re in these circles, man, you’re in these circles. But I never tried to get fresh with people that’s in comfortable circles because they always have to deal with that, so that was never my thing. It was really something that happened very organically, really.”

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image of Rich Paul shared new details about how his relationship with Adele began on a podcast appearance.
Source: TODAY/YouTube

Rich Paul shared new details about how his relationship with Adele began on a podcast appearance.

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“We’re all in the same vicinity, we’re all in the same circles, and, you know, we’re hanging and whatnot,” he added. “We just used to always see each other, laugh and joke. It was just cordial, really, just cordial.”

Paul then reflected on how that dynamic eventually shifted.

He joked that things stayed friendly “until it became not so cordial” and he “became a person of interest” for the Grammy-winning singer.

He also playfully added that he’s “the best singer in the house.”

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Source: TODAY/YouTube
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Paul Talks About Adele’s Music

image of The sports agent explained that they knew each other for years before their connection turned romantic in 2021.
Source: TODAY/YouTube

The sports agent explained that they knew each other for years before their connection turned romantic in 2021.

Paul noted that Adele’s songs were impossible to miss in everyday life.

“Obviously, you can’t help but to hear the monster hits,” he said, referring to her globally popular songs.

Still, he shared that he wasn’t originally familiar with her deeper album cuts before getting to know her personally.

“But obviously, you know, I’m pretty on the pulse of a lot of different things, and so, you know, some of the songs, the big songs, but I didn’t know all of the joints that I know now,” he explained.

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Adele Confirms Their Engagement

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image of Rich Paul described their early relationship as casual and friendly before it evolved into something deeper.
Source: MEGA

Rich Paul described their early relationship as casual and friendly before it evolved into something deeper.

By August 2024, the relationship reached a major milestone when Adele confirmed she was engaged during one of her Munich concerts.

The moment happened mid-show when she responded to a playful fan request.

"I can't marry you, I'm already getting married," the 36-year-old said while showing off her ring, according to fan footage shared online.

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Engagement Buzz and Earlier Clues

image of Adele confirmed her engagement to Rich Paul during a 2024 concert in Munich.
Source: MEGA

Adele confirmed her engagement to Rich Paul during a 2024 concert in Munich.

Before the confirmation, fans had already been speculating for years about a possible proposal.

Back in 2022, Adele fueled engagement chatter when she appeared at the BRIT Awards wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.

The couple’s relationship marks her first major romance since her split from Simon Konecki, which ended in divorce in 2021.

Life After Her Marriage With Konecki

Reflecting on the end of her previous marriage, Adele has been open about choosing herself and her future.

"It just wasn’t… It just wasn’t right for me any more. I didn’t want to end up like a lot of other people I knew," she told British Vogue. "I wasn’t miserable miserable, but I would have been miserable had I not put myself first. But, yeah, nothing bad happened or anything like that.”

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