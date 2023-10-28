Adele Cut Out Alcohol as It Caused 'Tension' in Her Relationship With Rich Paul: Source
Adele candidly confessed at one of her recent performances that she's more than three months sober — a milestone that's done wonders for her relationship with Rich Paul.
"Drinking was causing tension," a source spilled to a magazine. "She knew she had to quit not just for Rich but for herself.”
The mom-of-one said she drank a lot during the earlier days of the pandemic, but she went as far as to call herself a "borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my 20s."
That being said, the Grammy winner, 35, admitted it's "boring" to go without booze, telling the drinkers in her crowd, "I'm very, very jealous!"
However, there many be one other reason she's staying away from alcohol, as the insider claimed "she’d like to get pregnant in the next year."
Despite constant rumors, neither Paul, 41, nor the singer have confirmed they're married.
Earlier this month, Adele sparked fresh buzz when she referred to the sports agent as her "husband," but in an interview, he refused to clarify the situation.
"She's been great, I think she would agree that we definitely helped each other," he said of the superstar, whom he began dating in 2021. "I'm in a good space, we're in a good space. Happy. She's superb. She's been great for me. We've been great for each other."
When Gayle King asked if she could refer to the Hollywood beauty as "Mrs. Paul" the next time she sees her, he quipped, "You can say whatever you want."
The couple has also fueled rumors thanks to the massive diamond ring Adele's been wearing on that finger for over a year.
The romance is the first for the performer since she and Simon Konecki split in 2019 and finalized their divorce in 2021.
"It just wasn’t… It just wasn’t right for me any more. I didn’t want to end up like a lot of other people I knew," she told British Vogue of ending the union. "I wasn’t miserable miserable, but I would have been miserable had I not put myself first. But, yeah, nothing bad happened or anything like that.”
The crooner admitted that the toughest part of the breakup was telling their son, Angelo.
"My anxiety was so terrible, I’d forget what I had or hadn’t said to Angelo about separating," she spilled. "Obviously Simon and I never fought over him or anything like that. Angelo’s just like, ‘I don’t get it.’ I don’t really get it either."
"There are rules that are made up in society of what happens and doesn’t happen in marriage and after marriage, but I’m a very complex person. I’ve always let him know how I’m feeling from a very young age because I felt quite frazzled as an adult," she added of always expressing her emotions to their son, who they share custody of.
