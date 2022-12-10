Adele Begging Boyfriend Rich Paul To Get Hitched In Las Vegas Ceremony, Insider Claims: 'She Has Her Heart Set On It'
Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul has yet to pop the big question, but according to an insider, she's already making plans for them to walk down the aisle!
The singer, 34, is in the midst of her Las Vegas residency, "Weekends with Adele," so she thought tying the knot in Sin City style would be the perfect way to cap off the year.
"If Adele had her way they’d be married already," the source insisted to Radar. "She’s begged Rich to elope on countless occasions, and now has set her heart on doing it in Las Vegas sooner than later."
The pair have been linked since October 2021, but the insider claims she's at the point where’s ready to say, 'Marry me or move on!'" Meanwhile, Paul, 40, doesn't understand the rush.
"He’s happy with the way things are for now, wanting to get through the holidays and dealing with formalities including the prenup," the source explained. "Rich would prefer to take more time, but at the end of the day, Adele’s the boss and gets what she wants."
The Grammy winner and her talent agent beau sparked engagement rumors in February when the former donned an enormous diamond ring on that finger while attending the Brit Awards, but she debunked the speculation.
"I’m not married. I’m not married! I’m just in love!" she spilled in a follow-up interview, admitting she "might as well be married" since she's so happy in her relationship. "I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry!"
Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki, and though they split in 2019, they're still amicably coparenting their 10-year-old son, Angelo.
Regardless of whether the "Rolling in the Deep" crooner does become a bride again, she admitted during a podcast appearance over the summer she "would like a couple more kids. It would be wonderful. If not, I’ve got Angelo."
Paul is on the same page when it comes to parenthood.
"As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough,. But now looking as an older dad, if I was to have more kids, I'm looking forward to being a different dad ... a more patient dad," he previously shared. "I have a daughter that's a junior in college so I was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life. I'm really looking forward to being an older dad."