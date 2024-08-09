Adele Finally Confirms She's Engaged to Rich Paul After Fan Proposes at Germany Concert: Watch
She's off the market!
Adele finally confirmed she's engaged to Rich Paul after three years of dating.
During her Munich, Germany, concert on Thursday, August 8, the singer spilled the news while engaging with one fan, who jokingly asked for her hand in marriage.
"I can't marry you, I'm already getting married," the 36-year-old responded while waving her left hand, according to a video posted on social media.
Rumors have been swirling for quite some time about whether or not Paul got down on one knee.
In 2022, she sparked engagement rumors after the "Easy on Me" singer attended the BRIT Awards while donning a diamond ring on her ring finger.
A few days later, she was asked about the new bling on The Graham Norton Show, to which she replied, "As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't. It's lovely though, isn't it?"
One year later, an audience member from one of her Las Vegas shows popped the question.
"You can't marry me, I'm straight my love," she declared. "And my husband's here tonight."
She later spoke about Paul's love for football during her residency, stating, "I just don't understand the game and it's so annoying because I'm actually quite a clever person. I'm not the greatest person, I'm not the greatest wife, really, when it comes to football, even though my partner absolutely loves it."
The mom-of-one made headlines when she sported her enormous ring while attending a Los Angeles Lakers game with Paul in September 2023.
"We're in a good space. Happy," Paul said during an interview with CBS Mornings but denied to elaborate further. "She's superb. We've been great for each other."
For her part, Adele gushed about their romance.
“I’ve never been in love like this,” she told Elle of Paul in August 2022. “I’m obsessed with him.”
It seems like Adele would also love to have a child with him. (Adele shares son Angelo with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.)
"Once I am done with all my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby," the "Hello" singer told the crowd in May.
"I want a girl because I’ve already got a boy," she shared of her tot.