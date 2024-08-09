OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > Adele
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Adele Finally Confirms She's Engaged to Rich Paul After Fan Proposes at Germany Concert: Watch

adele engaged rich paul
Source: mega

Adele finally confirmed she's engaged to Rich Paul after fueling rumors.

By:

Aug. 9 2024, Published 4:09 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

She's off the market!

Adele finally confirmed she's engaged to Rich Paul after three years of dating.

During her Munich, Germany, concert on Thursday, August 8, the singer spilled the news while engaging with one fan, who jokingly asked for her hand in marriage.

Article continues below advertisement
adele engaged rich paul
Source: mega

Adele confirmed the happy news during her August 8 concert.

Article continues below advertisement

"I can't marry you, I'm already getting married," the 36-year-old responded while waving her left hand, according to a video posted on social media.

Article continues below advertisement
adele engaged rich paul
Source: mega

The pair have been dating for three years.

Article continues below advertisement

Rumors have been swirling for quite some time about whether or not Paul got down on one knee.

In 2022, she sparked engagement rumors after the "Easy on Me" singer attended the BRIT Awards while donning a diamond ring on her ring finger.

Article continues below advertisement
adele engaged rich paul
Source: mega

Adele has been seen with a big ring on prior to confirming the news.

Article continues below advertisement

A few days later, she was asked about the new bling on The Graham Norton Show, to which she replied, "As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't. It's lovely though, isn't it?"

MORE ON:
Adele
Article continues below advertisement
adele engaged rich paul
Source: mega

Adele pictured at one of her Las Vegas shows.

Article continues below advertisement

One year later, an audience member from one of her Las Vegas shows popped the question.

"You can't marry me, I'm straight my love," she declared. "And my husband's here tonight."

Article continues below advertisement

She later spoke about Paul's love for football during her residency, stating, "I just don't understand the game and it's so annoying because I'm actually quite a clever person. I'm not the greatest person, I'm not the greatest wife, really, when it comes to football, even though my partner absolutely loves it."

Article continues below advertisement

The mom-of-one made headlines when she sported her enormous ring while attending a Los Angeles Lakers game with Paul in September 2023.

"We're in a good space. Happy," Paul said during an interview with CBS Mornings but denied to elaborate further. "She's superb. We've been great for each other."

Article continues below advertisement

For her part, Adele gushed about their romance.

“I’ve never been in love like this,” she told Elle of Paul in August 2022. “I’m obsessed with him.”

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

It seems like Adele would also love to have a child with him. (Adele shares son Angelo with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.)

"Once I am done with all my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby," the "Hello" singer told the crowd in May.

"I want a girl because I’ve already got a boy," she shared of her tot.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.