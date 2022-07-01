Easy On Our Eyes! Adele Stuns In Makeup-Free Instagram Posts
She's easy on the eyes — even without her signature winged liner!
On Thursday, June 30, pop legend Adele flaunted her natural beauty on Instagram, saying “Hello” to her more than 50 million followers with a seemingly makeup-free selfie ahead of her two British Summer Time Hyde Park performances in London.
“Who’s ready for tomorrow!?” the “Easy On Me” songstress captioned the series of snaps, which have already garnered nearly 2.5 million likes.
Although Adele was set to headline her own Las Vegas residency entitled “Weekends with Adele” at Caesars Palace Hotel this past January, the “Rolling in the Deep” singer announced on social media that the show would be postponed just one day before its scheduled premiere.
“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” the artist shared in an emotional Instagram video. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.”
The residency was scheduled to last until April 2022.
In several of the photographs, Adele can be seen seemingly practicing for her back-to-back concerts on Friday and Saturday, July 1 and 2, belting into a microphone as she sat cross-legged on a black chair. The glamorous star took a casual approach to her rehearsal look, pairing a dark green hoodie with black leggings and sneakers.
The artist’s return to the stage marks her first performances since she sang “I Drink Wine” at the 2022 Brit Awards back in February 2022.
OK! previously reported that the decision to push back her Las Vegas performances stemmed from “endless changes” to the production.
“It seemed that while she has always preferred a stripped-back performance, she was under some pressure to come up with a huge extravaganza," a source shared shortly after the singer’s announcement. "So there was a constant ricochet between those two versions of what the show should be, and it did cause some quite explosive argument."
The source also added, “there was no real clarity about what Adele wanted” when it came to the residency.