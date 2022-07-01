Although Adele was set to headline her own Las Vegas residency entitled “Weekends with Adele” at Caesars Palace Hotel this past January, the “Rolling in the Deep” singer announced on social media that the show would be postponed just one day before its scheduled premiere.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” the artist shared in an emotional Instagram video. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.”

The residency was scheduled to last until April 2022.