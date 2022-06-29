Who caught the bouquet? There were plenty of celebrity guests invited to model Kate Bock and NBA star Kevin Love's June 25 nuptials in NYC, but no one's appearance was more buzzed about than Adele's!

The songstress, 34, looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a black off-the-shoulder gown, which she paired with matching heels and a clutch purse — but some could argue that her best accessory was her date, boyfriend Rich Paul, 40, who went with a classic tux.