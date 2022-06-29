Dapper DuoAdele & Boyfriend Rich Paul Attend Kate Bock's Nuptials: See Photo!
Who caught the bouquet? There were plenty of celebrity guests invited to model Kate Bock and NBA star Kevin Love's June 25 nuptials in NYC, but no one's appearance was more buzzed about than Adele's!
The songstress, 34, looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a black off-the-shoulder gown, which she paired with matching heels and a clutch purse — but some could argue that her best accessory was her date, boyfriend Rich Paul, 40, who went with a classic tux.
In snaps from the shindig, the lovebirds flashed a smile alongside basketball legend LeBron James and wife Savannah. Each of the foursome looked on par with the Great Gatsby theme, with the bride radiating beauty in a custom lace gown by Ralph Lauren.
Paul and the mom-of-one first sparked romance rumors around one year ago when they began stepping out to basketball games together. Nowadays, the pair "are solid," a source spilled earlier this month. "They're definitely considering getting engaged and having kids."
The Grammy winner has even been seen wearing a giant diamond ring on that finger, but she's never commented on the speculation. However, Paul recently hinted the two could be starting a family somewhere down the line (Paul is currently a dad-of-three, while the Brit shares son Angelo, 9, with ex-husband Simon Konecki).
"As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough," he confessed when dishing about trying to balance work and family life. "But now looking as an older dad, if I was to have more kids, I'm looking forward to being a different dad ... a more patient dad."
"Oftentimes as you're building a business, you're on the go, you're moving around, the kids grow up fast in a blink of an eye. Next thing, you know, they're walking and they're riding the bike, running and flipping around and that's the problem," continued the sports guru. "You know, I have a daughter that's a junior in college so I was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life. I'm really looking forward to being an older dad."