Adriana De Moura Says It Was 'Nice' To Have Lea Black Return To 'The Real Housewives Of Miami'

"It's actually nice to see Lea back," De Moura shockingly says, despite their infamous fall-out in Season Three. "I think she was a very big part of our original three seasons. It's nice to see her return and give her advice to Lisa in a very difficult moment. We are all rooting for Lisa, so I was glad to see her."

Last season, the "Feel The Rush" singer went head to head with the former Kardashian-bestie after prying into her past with the famous family. But according to De Moura, the two have turned the page.