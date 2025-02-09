Adrien Brody's Girlfriend Georgina Chapman Has Made Him 'Want to Get Married' Despite Him Being 'a Bit of a Serial Monogamist'

"Adrien is a bit of a serial monogamist, but one thing that usually never comes up is him saying he wants to get married," a source dished to a news outlet of Brody, who has never been married. "But with Georgina, it’s different, she’s made him want to get married."

The source spilled they are "still so madly in love" after spending years together and the marriage thoughts have been "something of a revelation for him." They also noted Brody is "low-key" and wouldn't want a "big flashy wedding," so he may prefer to "run off somewhere and do it with just the kids and a few other close loved one’s present."