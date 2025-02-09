or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Adrien Brody
OK LogoCOUPLES

Adrien Brody's Girlfriend Georgina Chapman Has Made Him 'Want to Get Married' Despite Him Being 'a Bit of a Serial Monogamist'

Photo of Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman
Source: MEGA

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman have been linked since 2019.

By:

Feb. 9 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Is Adrien Brody ready to tie the knot after years of bachelorhood?

The Brutalist actor, 51, has been romantically linked to his girlfriend, Georgina Chapman, 48, since 2019 and they've made several public appearances together at film events and on the red carpet.

Article continues below advertisement
adrien brody girlfriend georgina chapman made him want get married
Source: MEGA

Adrien Brody 'wants to get married,' according to a source.

Article continues below advertisement

"Adrien is a bit of a serial monogamist, but one thing that usually never comes up is him saying he wants to get married," a source dished to a news outlet of Brody, who has never been married. "But with Georgina, it’s different, she’s made him want to get married."

The source spilled they are "still so madly in love" after spending years together and the marriage thoughts have been "something of a revelation for him." They also noted Brody is "low-key" and wouldn't want a "big flashy wedding," so he may prefer to "run off somewhere and do it with just the kids and a few other close loved one’s present."

Article continues below advertisement
adrien brody girlfriend georgina chapman made him want get married
Source: MEGA

Georgina Chapman has two children from her marriage to Harvey Weinstein.

Article continues below advertisement

"He’s totally devoted to Georgina and not just her, to her kids as well," the source added, referring to the designer's two children — daughter India and son Dashiell — who she shares with disgraced ex-husband Harvey Weinstein. "He loves being a step-dad, he jokes all the time that she’s totally tamed him and given his life new balance and meaning."

The source also hinted the couple could be considering having a child of their own despite Chapman being in her late 40s.

"They haven’t ruled out having kids, so that’s another reason that marriage is on his mind," the source shared.

MORE ON:
Adrien Brody

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
harvey weinstein begs judge move trial date emergency situation
Source: MEGA

Harvey Weinstein's retrial is set for April 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Chapman was married to Weinstein from 2007 until 2021 when their divorce was finalized. She split from the movie mogul in 2017 after over 100 different women accused him of sexually assaulting them.

He was initially found guilty of rape and criminal sexual assault in 2020, but the conviction was overturned after the judge was found to have allowed improper testimony at the trial.

His retrial is scheduled for April of this year.

Article continues below advertisement
adrien brody girlfriend georgina chapman made him want get married
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Despite her tumultuous former relationship with the imprisoned film producer, a separate insider told Us Weekly that Brody has "never judged her" and "is always empathetic," "caring" and a "positive light" to her.

The source spoke with Life & Style about Brody's views on getting married.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.