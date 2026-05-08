Adrienne Bailon Says She's 'Flattered' Over Fans Wanting a 'Cheetah Girls' Reunion: 'I Just Don't Want to Mess It Up'

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Adrienne Bailon knows fans are clamoring for a Cheetah Girls reunion! "I think that we are waiting for the right time," the actress, 42, exclusively tells OK! while talking about NIDO® Fortificada, an all-family dry whole milk with added vitamins and minerals, fortified with Vitamin A, C, D, iron, and zinc. "The right time may be soon."

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Source: mega The franchise debuted in 2003.

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Now that reboots and nostalgia are in right now, the actress, who appeared in the Disney Channel franchise alongside Kiely Williams, Sabrina Bryan, and Raven-Symoné in the '00s, is flattered that people care so much about their reunion. "I love it!" she exclaims. "Everyone’s like, 'You gotta do the ‘Mom, what were you like in the early 2000s [trend]?’ But then again, I need the time to actually go on my phone and find the footage to put that sort of reel together. But I love it. think that there’s so much going on in the world. Whatever you can tap into for a little bit of joy — do it, get into it." She adds, "I know that for me, I’ve read that you can regulate your nervous system by watching something you already know how it’s gonna end. So people watch the same shows or same movies over and over again because it’s comforting, because you know exactly what’s gonna happen, and that’s how I feel about Gilmore Girls."

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Despite many remakes being successful, Bailon, who shares son Ever with husband Israel Houghton, wants to make sure it's everything and more. "I think it’s awesome, and I think it’s so flattering. I think there’s no greater compliment than someone being like, 'You were an awesome part of my childhood,'" she says. "Because I know I have things that I feel that way about. So it’s kind of wild to hear that. And I think it’s beautiful and awesome. I think that at the same time, my biggest fear always was — and I always said this —I’m always open to a reunion, and I’d love that. I just don’t want to mess it up. Even if it was something that we got to do again, it won’t be what it was, and I think keeping the expectation there is so important."

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Source: @adriennebailon/Instagram The actress is 'flattered' people want a 'Cheetah Girls' reunion.

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The star's son even "knows" about her past "because he’s with me all the time, and people come up to me and say, 'Oh my God, it’s a Cheetah Girl.'" "And he’s like, 'What’s a Cheetah Girl?' He understands because he’s heard people say it. Someone gifted us matching pajamas, him and I. So I tell him he’s a Cheetah Boy and I’m a Cheetah Girl, so he gets it. I’ve put it on, but it’s so crazy to me because I wasn’t raised with a parent that’s on TV or anything like that, so I had no clue. So it’s interesting to watch that if I show him something of me on TV, he’s just not impressed. He’s over it. He’s just like, 'Yeah, yeah, I’ve seen you on the TV before, whatever,'" she quips. "So I’ve had him watch the beginning of the first one, and he watched for like five minutes, but he’s also not a TV kid."

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She adds, "Which I’m grateful for. We’re not big into screens. So he’ll watch it for a few minutes, and then he’s like, 'I actually prefer to do something active.' So he knows it. He knows that if he hears a song of mine, he’s like, 'That’s you, right Mama?' Oh, okay, cool. Cheetah Girls? Okay." In the meantime, Bailon, who welcomed Ever via surrogate in August 2022, loves hanging out with her tot.

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Source: @adriennebailon/Instagram The star shares son Ever with her husband.

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"If I’m being honest, I think that the first three years for me were really, really important. The emotional development for children is so important in those early years, creating that bonding experience," she says. "And so we kind of understood that although we were married for six years before having our son, we got that fun, we got that time. And I think it’s perspective. I think we went into it knowing that these three years are gonna be all about him." Ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday, May 10, Bailon is excited to partner with NIDO® Fortificada, an all-family dry whole milk with added vitamins and minerals, fortified with Vitamin A, C, D, iron, and zinc. Perfect for an extra scoop of nutrition in your morning beverages, breakfast bites or on its own.

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"I grew up on NIDO® Fortificada, so I love the fact that now that I have a 3-year-old, I am also raising him on NIDO. And I love the fact of what this Mother’s Day brunch means. It’s about taking a moment for moms," she explains of the New York City event on May 7. "We put so much into our kids. I know myself, sometimes I’m like, 'I need a midday pick-me-up. Throw me that forte, if you got it.' You know? Like, I think we all need a moment for ourselves. And I love that today we’re celebrating that with this NIDO Mother’s Day brunch."

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Source: NIDO The star loves giving her son NIDO® Fortificada.

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The products also fit seamlessly into her lifestyle. "Morning-to-day — it's perfect. We still do nap time, thank God. I know a lot of people are like, 'He still naps?' I’m like, yes. My kid naps from 12 to 2 every single day for two hours," she shares. "And his comfort thing is his leche. And he wants his milk to just be able to calm down and chill out. So we go to NIDO, and I love the fact that he gets to participate in making it. That’s so fun. The fact that it helps to support his immune health, and it gets him the vitamins that he needs. So I love that I get the best of both worlds. He gets comforted, he gets his moment to kind of chill out, and then at the same time it’s also supporting his immune system and getting him his vitamins."