Adrienne Bailon-Houghton 'Definitely' Wants to Expand Her Family After Welcoming Son Ever: 'I Haven't Given Up Hope I Could Possibly Carry'
After six years of trying to conceive, including eight IVF cycles and multiple miscarriages, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton was introduced to the idea of surrogacy. Though it wasn't what she initially imagined, she got her happy ending, as she and husband Israel Houghton welcomed their son, Ever James, in August 2022.
The Disney Channel alum only became a mom 10 months ago, but she's already thinking about adding another tot her brood.
"I would love to. Ever was my last embryo and that was my last option. It was like, 'This is it.' Crazy enough, when my surrogate was getting implanted a week or two later, I started my eighth IVF cycle and ended up getting a few more embryos," the 39-year-old, who is an E! News co-host, exclusively tells OK!. "I have not given up hope on the idea that I could possibly carry — that would be the ultimate dream for me, but we shall see. I definitely want to expand my family though. I'd love for Ever to have a little sibling to grow up with."
If no alternatives are possible, the singer would look into adoption. "It was part of my thought process even if God forbid the surrogacy implantation didn't work — that was going to be our next option," she says.
The TV host is thankful for everyone who has beeen by her side for the last six years, as she couldn't be happier to hold Ever in her arms. "We have moments where we're like, 'This is my kid. You are my baby. This is so crazy!' I think even watching him change, there are certain days where he actually looks more like me. He has the exact same feet as me, and he hates to wear shoes, so he's barefoot all the time in his stroller. I look down at his chubby feet, and I am like, 'That's my kid.' It's mind-blowing on daily basis. Now, he wants me so much now, and there's nothing more heartwarming than your baby feeling like, 'I want you.' I absolutely love it," she gushes.
Since the pair, who got married in 2016, are both musically blessed, it's no surprise they are singing around their tot. "He loves to hum, he loves music and he responds to music. He dances like crazy!" she reveals. "He's got some strong legs."
As for whether Ever will follow in his mama's footsteps, she is hesitant to put him in the spotlight. "It's definitely something he would have to be begging for," she shares. "I want him to have a normal childhood, but I also feel like he'd have such a different experience than I did because I know the industry. My parents didn't know anything at the time, so I would be able to help him navigate that. It would be really special, but it has to be something he really wants to do."
In the meantime, Bailon-Houghton is soaking up this time as a mom and also an E! News co-host. "It's been incredible. To be part of this top tier celebrity news outlet is amazing. We get the most exclusive interviews, and it's an honor to be part of the E! News family," she says of her job.
However, the 3LW alum never thought about going into celebrity news or news in general, but after appearing on The Real for several years, she became an excellent interviewer. "You build relationships with these people, and they feel like they know you. That's special. So, to transition from daytime television to celebrity news has been super fun," she says, adding that she "loves" her cohost Justin Sylvester.
One of the moments the brunette beauty will never forget is meeting Donatella Versace, who was on a panel with her discussing fashion. "It was such a huge honor. I've been a huge fan of hers for years and I love what she stands for as a woman," she states. "It's next level when you're sitting next to Donatella Versace. Crazy enough, our stylist put together an entire outfit that was head to toe Versace. When she walked on set, she was like, 'Was this planned?' I was like, 'This is what I wanted to wear!' That was a really special moment."
Though Bailon-Houghton is used to being interviewed, she loves that the tables are now turned — "especially when we have all the reality show people coming in," she says. "From Vanderpump Rules to Housewives, it gets pretty juicy! We get to ask all the things we're wondering about, and all the things that used to make me uncomfortable, I now get to ask!"
"The cool thing is going into an interview and knowing what you want to get out of it," she adds. "Is there any information or something you want the person to be able to express? One of my favorite interviews I've done so far is with Lori Harvey, and it was a one-on-one with her. I was like, 'What do you want people to know about you?' And she definitely did that in that interview. There's something special about someone being able to let their guard down and not giving you generic answers."
As for who her dream interview is, she lists Julia Roberts and Jack Nicholson since they are her favorite actress and actor, respectively.
