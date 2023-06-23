Adrienne Bailon-Houghton 'Definitely' Wants to Expand Her Family After Welcoming Son Ever: 'I Haven't Given Up Hope I Could Possibly Carry'

If no alternatives are possible, the singer would look into adoption. "It was part of my thought process even if God forbid the surrogacy implantation didn't work — that was going to be our next option," she says.

The TV host is thankful for everyone who has beeen by her side for the last six years, as she couldn't be happier to hold Ever in her arms. "We have moments where we're like, 'This is my kid. You are my baby. This is so crazy!' I think even watching him change, there are certain days where he actually looks more like me. He has the exact same feet as me, and he hates to wear shoes, so he's barefoot all the time in his stroller. I look down at his chubby feet, and I am like, 'That's my kid.' It's mind-blowing on daily basis. Now, he wants me so much now, and there's nothing more heartwarming than your baby feeling like, 'I want you.' I absolutely love it," she gushes.