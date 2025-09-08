or
Adrienne Bailon Is 'Open' to a 'Cheetah Girls' Reunion If It’s 'Done Right': 'Never Say Never'

Photos of Adrienne Bailon.
Source: MEGA

Adrienne Bailon starred in 'The Cheetah Girls' franchise films throughout the 2000s.

Profile Image

Sept. 8 2025, Published 3:48 p.m. ET

Adrienne Bailon meant it went she said amigas, cheetahs, friends for life!

The fan-favorite Disney Channel star exclusively informs OK! that she's "open" to returning to the big screen for a The Cheetah Girls reunion 17 years after the movie franchise released its third film in 2008.

Bailon reflected on her Cheetah Girls days while opening up about her Latina pride as she celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by partnering with Colgate-Palmolive and Walmart.

Adrienne Bailon Is 'So Proud' to Be Hispanic

Image of Adrienne Bailon would be 'open' to a 'The Cheetah Girls' reunion.
Source: @adriennebailon/Instagram

Adrienne Bailon would be 'open' to a 'The Cheetah Girls' reunion.

"I am so proud of being Hispanic. My Latina is on a whole other level. Since I was younger — obviously being a part of The Cheetah Girls — being able to represent that has been the most important thing and probably the most common thread in my whole career," the famed singer tells OK!.

As for the possibility of a The Cheetah Girls 4, Bailon admits she's "always open."

"I've always said, 'never say never.' But to me it would be about doing it right," she notes. "I'd never want to mess it up. I'd never want to ruin it."

Adrienne Bailon 'Loves' Her Disney Costar Raven-Symoné

Image of Adrienne Bailon and Raven-Symoné starred in 'The Cheetah Girls' and 'That's So Raven' together.
Source: MEGA

Adrienne Bailon and Raven-Symoné starred in 'The Cheetah Girls' and 'That's So Raven' together.

Speaking of reunions, Bailon dishes on her recent reprisal of her role on That's So Raven as Alana Rivera — who was the bully of the school and the main character Raven Baxter's archnemesis.

Bailon recently returned as Rivera in the show's spin-off Raven's Home as the high school principal.

"I love Raven," she gushes of Raven-Symoné — who starred alongside Bailon in both the hit sitcom series and The Cheetah Girls films.

Adrienne Bailon Admits Impact of 'The Cheetah Girls' Is 'So Fulfilling'

Image of Adrienne Bailon feels 'grateful' for the impact of 'The Cheetah Girls' movies.
Source: MEGA

Adrienne Bailon feels 'grateful' for the impact of 'The Cheetah Girls' movies.

While fans dream of a future Cheetah Girls film, both Bailon and her admirers remain grateful for the generational impact of the movie franchise today.

"That to me is so significant. That's so fulfilling," she notes. "What's so good about it is the messaging in the film. Yeah, the songs are good. Yes, it's a fun, feel-good movie, but for me, the messages of women's empowerment, girl power and celebrating individuality and how we celebrate our differences [are most important]."

"For me, being able to represent a young Latina girl in that space, I think for a lot of people, even my curly hair at the time and speaking Spanglish, they were like, 'that's the first time I ever saw representation in that way,'" she explains.

Bailon shares how she recently "tried to play it" for her son, Ever, 3, whom she shares with her husband of nearly 10 years, Israel Houghton.

Adrienne Bailon Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With Colgate-Palmolive and Walmart

Source: @adriennebailon/Instagram

Bailon couldn't be happier that her same pride behind playing the role of a Latina girl in The Cheetah Girls is still being used in her work today.

"I just feel this pride for who we are," she expressed while explaining how perfect her partnership with Colgate-Palmolive and Walmart is, as it highlights the generations of Hispanic homes who brush with Colgate Total, clean with Fabuloso, do laundry with Sauvitel and embodies the rhythmic rituals of Latina culture.

Bailon's family favorites will also be highlighted on a special page on Walmart's website.

Image of Adrienne Bailon partnered with Colgate-Palmolive and Walmart in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.
Source: Colgate-Palmolive

Adrienne Bailon partnered with Colgate-Palmolive and Walmart in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The brunette beauty continues: "I love also the fact that we know how to keep a home and that we've turned everything into a fiesta. Everything is going to be a special and momentous time for us. Even if it's doing mundane cleaning on a Saturday, my mom would put on salsa music or there's Marc Anthony playing in the background and we're gonna dance and we're gonna make this a special moment as a familia 'cause that's the most important thing to us."

As she revisits her Hispanic traditions and Latina roots, Bailon says the "number one thing" she hopes to pass down to her son is her faith.

"Believing in something. That to me would be really, really important. The other thing would be to just romanticize your life. Every day wake up and make the most of it. Don't wait for a special occasion to be like, 'today's the day to celebrate,'" she adds.

"Every day that you wake up is a day to celebrate. Turn that into a fiesta. Put on the fancy shoes, put on the nice outfit that you've been waiting [to wear]. Also get clean — clean your house. I know nobody's coming over today, but act like they are," Bailon concludes.

