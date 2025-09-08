EXCLUSIVE Adrienne Bailon Is 'Open' to a 'Cheetah Girls' Reunion If It’s 'Done Right': 'Never Say Never' Source: MEGA Adrienne Bailon starred in 'The Cheetah Girls' franchise films throughout the 2000s. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 8 2025, Published 3:48 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Adrienne Bailon Is 'So Proud' to Be Hispanic

Source: @adriennebailon/Instagram Adrienne Bailon would be 'open' to a 'The Cheetah Girls' reunion.

"I am so proud of being Hispanic. My Latina is on a whole other level. Since I was younger — obviously being a part of The Cheetah Girls — being able to represent that has been the most important thing and probably the most common thread in my whole career," the famed singer tells OK!. As for the possibility of a The Cheetah Girls 4, Bailon admits she's "always open." "I've always said, 'never say never.' But to me it would be about doing it right," she notes. "I'd never want to mess it up. I'd never want to ruin it."

Article continues below advertisement

Adrienne Bailon 'Loves' Her Disney Costar Raven-Symoné

Source: MEGA Adrienne Bailon and Raven-Symoné starred in 'The Cheetah Girls' and 'That's So Raven' together.

Speaking of reunions, Bailon dishes on her recent reprisal of her role on That's So Raven as Alana Rivera — who was the bully of the school and the main character Raven Baxter's archnemesis. Bailon recently returned as Rivera in the show's spin-off Raven's Home as the high school principal. "I love Raven," she gushes of Raven-Symoné — who starred alongside Bailon in both the hit sitcom series and The Cheetah Girls films.

Article continues below advertisement

Adrienne Bailon Admits Impact of 'The Cheetah Girls' Is 'So Fulfilling'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Adrienne Bailon feels 'grateful' for the impact of 'The Cheetah Girls' movies.

While fans dream of a future Cheetah Girls film, both Bailon and her admirers remain grateful for the generational impact of the movie franchise today. "That to me is so significant. That's so fulfilling," she notes. "What's so good about it is the messaging in the film. Yeah, the songs are good. Yes, it's a fun, feel-good movie, but for me, the messages of women's empowerment, girl power and celebrating individuality and how we celebrate our differences [are most important]." "For me, being able to represent a young Latina girl in that space, I think for a lot of people, even my curly hair at the time and speaking Spanglish, they were like, 'that's the first time I ever saw representation in that way,'" she explains. Bailon shares how she recently "tried to play it" for her son, Ever, 3, whom she shares with her husband of nearly 10 years, Israel Houghton.

Article continues below advertisement

Adrienne Bailon Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With Colgate-Palmolive and Walmart

Bailon couldn't be happier that her same pride behind playing the role of a Latina girl in The Cheetah Girls is still being used in her work today. "I just feel this pride for who we are," she expressed while explaining how perfect her partnership with Colgate-Palmolive and Walmart is, as it highlights the generations of Hispanic homes who brush with Colgate Total, clean with Fabuloso, do laundry with Sauvitel and embodies the rhythmic rituals of Latina culture. Bailon's family favorites will also be highlighted on a special page on Walmart's website.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Colgate-Palmolive Adrienne Bailon partnered with Colgate-Palmolive and Walmart in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.