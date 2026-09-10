or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Annie Knight
OK LogoPHOTOS

Adult Star Annie Knight Says Her Bachelorette Party Was a 'Surprise' Filled with Luxury and Emotion: See Photos

Photo of Annie Knight
Source: Annie Knight

Annie Knight celebrated her upcoming wedding to Henry Brayshaw with a Taylor Swift-themed bachelorette party.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 10 2026, Updated 2:52 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Online star Annie Knight's Taylor Swift-themed bachelorette party was a night to remember, complete with a topless waiter and oyster shucker.

"It was genuinely the most beautiful day. I have the best friends in the world and the whole thing was a surprise to me," Knight, 29, told OK! on Thursday, September 10. "We started at this beautiful house I’d rented for the weekend and the girls had it decorated to the nines. They even got a professional stylist to come in and style the entire place."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Annie Knight's Taylor Swift-Themed Bachelorette Party

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Annie Knight's bachelorette theme was 'The Wife is a Showgirl: Annie's Last Night.'
Source: Annie Knight

Annie Knight's bachelorette theme was 'The Wife is a Showgirl: Annie's Last Night.'

The content creator celebrated her upcoming wedding to Henry Brayshaw with a "The Wife is a Showgirl: Annie's Last Night" themed bachelorette party, a play on Swift's 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl.

"If you know me, you know I’m a massive Swiftie. I wanted something classy and tasteful but still Taylor Swift-inspired, so the showgirl theme was perfect," she explained. "It's made me so excited for the wedding. To think that all of those people, plus even more of my nearest and dearest, are going to be there celebrating with us makes me so emotional. I just can’t wait."

Article continues below advertisement

Lily Phillips Offered a Sweet Speech at the Lavish Event

Photo of Fellow content creator Lily Phillips said a speech at Annie Knight's bachelorette party.
Source: Annie Knight

Fellow content creator Lily Phillips said a speech at Annie Knight's bachelorette party.

Fellow content creator Lily Phillips, who rose to fame after sleeping with 101 men in a single day, was also at the festivities in support and gave a speech that brought the bride to tears.

"[It] made her cry too. Then I did a little speech and we just chatted, drank Prosecco and had so much fun," Knight recalled. "My friends are all from such different walks of life and I’ve met them at completely different stages in my life. Seeing everyone get along was probably the best part."

MORE ON:
Annie Knight

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Annie Knight and Henry Brayshaw Announced Engagement in March 2025

Photo of Annie Knight and Henry Brayshaw announced their engagement in March 2025.
Source: @annieknight/Instagram

Annie Knight and Henry Brayshaw announced their engagement in March 2025.

Knight is set to marry Brayshaw, 28, in early October, nearly a decade meeting at a Melbourne pub in 2016.

The pair started off as best friends before rekindling their romance in March 2025. They announced their engagement later that month.

Annie Knight's Wedding Was in Jeopardy

Photo of Annie Knight revealed she spent $150,000 on intensive therapy for her fiancé, Henry Brayshaw.
Source: Annie Knight

Annie Knight revealed she spent $150,000 on intensive therapy for her fiancé, Henry Brayshaw.

The media personality has spoken at length about how her wedding almost didn't happen after Brayshaw lost thousands of dollars due to his gambling addiction. Knight revealed she spent $150,000 on intensive therapy ahead of their nuptials.

"Either he sought treatment from this person or we broke up. At that point, we were six months out from our wedding, so he was about to lose everything," she told OK! earlier this month. "I said to him, ‘You either get better or I’m leaving.’ I think that was the ultimate ultimatum that kicked him into gear, and it worked. I didn’t say it just for that reason — I meant every word."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.