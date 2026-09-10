Adult Star Annie Knight Says Her Bachelorette Party Was a 'Surprise' Filled with Luxury and Emotion: See Photos

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Online star Annie Knight's Taylor Swift-themed bachelorette party was a night to remember, complete with a topless waiter and oyster shucker. "It was genuinely the most beautiful day. I have the best friends in the world and the whole thing was a surprise to me," Knight, 29, told OK! on Thursday, September 10. "We started at this beautiful house I’d rented for the weekend and the girls had it decorated to the nines. They even got a professional stylist to come in and style the entire place."

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Inside Annie Knight's Taylor Swift-Themed Bachelorette Party

Source: Annie Knight Annie Knight's bachelorette theme was 'The Wife is a Showgirl: Annie's Last Night.'

The content creator celebrated her upcoming wedding to Henry Brayshaw with a "The Wife is a Showgirl: Annie's Last Night" themed bachelorette party, a play on Swift's 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl. "If you know me, you know I’m a massive Swiftie. I wanted something classy and tasteful but still Taylor Swift-inspired, so the showgirl theme was perfect," she explained. "It's made me so excited for the wedding. To think that all of those people, plus even more of my nearest and dearest, are going to be there celebrating with us makes me so emotional. I just can’t wait."

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Lily Phillips Offered a Sweet Speech at the Lavish Event

Source: Annie Knight Fellow content creator Lily Phillips said a speech at Annie Knight's bachelorette party.

Fellow content creator Lily Phillips, who rose to fame after sleeping with 101 men in a single day, was also at the festivities in support and gave a speech that brought the bride to tears. "[It] made her cry too. Then I did a little speech and we just chatted, drank Prosecco and had so much fun," Knight recalled. "My friends are all from such different walks of life and I’ve met them at completely different stages in my life. Seeing everyone get along was probably the best part."

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Annie Knight and Henry Brayshaw Announced Engagement in March 2025

Source: @annieknight/Instagram Annie Knight and Henry Brayshaw announced their engagement in March 2025.

Knight is set to marry Brayshaw, 28, in early October, nearly a decade meeting at a Melbourne pub in 2016. The pair started off as best friends before rekindling their romance in March 2025. They announced their engagement later that month.

Annie Knight's Wedding Was in Jeopardy

Source: Annie Knight Annie Knight revealed she spent $150,000 on intensive therapy for her fiancé, Henry Brayshaw.