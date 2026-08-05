Adult Star Annie Knight Says Fiancé Henry Brayshaw's $150,000 Intensive Therapy Was Worth 'Every Single Dollar' to Save Their Relationship
Aug. 5 2026, Published 12:31 p.m. ET
Adult content creator Annie Knight is standing behind dropping more than six figures on intensive therapy to support her fiancé, Henry Brayshaw, amid his gambling addiction, admitting it may have saved their relationship.
"I mean, yeah, $150,000 is a lot of money for anyone," Knight, 29, said in a Q&A with OK!. "Even for me — I’m grateful that I earn a lot of money — but that was definitely really digging into the savings, especially with our wedding coming up. But it was worth every single dollar."
$150,000 Therapy Was 'Worth Every Single Dollar'
The Australian native is open about the damage Brayshaw's gambling addiction took on their romance and recognized there was a point where she didn't think it would survive after he lost thousands of dollars.
Knight acknowledged that the therapy was "expensive," though she said she'd "do it again" if she had to.
"It’s $150,000 for someone to spend six to 12 months completely unpacking you and figuring you out," she explained. "It's more about helping you understand why you are the way you are and why you react to things the way you do, going back and figuring it out one thing at a time. He is worth every single dollar."
Annie Knight Praised Henry Brayshaw's Changes Since Entering Treatment
Knight, who began her relationship with Brayshaw in March 2025 after a decade of friendship, praised him for not gambling in 120 days and losing nearly 50 pounds since beginning treatment.
"He is so calm and so level-headed," she shared of how her fiancé has changed through therapy. "Obviously, we all have our issues. Occasionally, if I’m really stressed, I can unintentionally take it out on Henry. In the past, he might have reacted to that and gotten angry. Now, he sees it for what it is, gives me a hug and de-escalates the situation so quickly. His response to things is just completely different."
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Annie Knight Gave Henry Brayshaw an 'Ultimatum'
Knight admitted the decision to send Brayshaw, 28, to intensive therapy wasn't an easy one, revealing she gave him an "ultimatum."
"Either he sought treatment from this person or we broke up. At that point, we were six months out from our wedding, so he was about to lose everything," she recalled. "I said to him, ‘You either get better or I’m leaving.’ I think that was the ultimate ultimatum that kicked him into gear, and it worked. I didn’t say it just for that reason — I meant every word."
Annie Knight's Financial Risk 'Paid Off'
With their wedding swiftly approaching, Knight noted she's excited to walk down the aisle, something she was unsure about just months ago.
"I almost start crying because I’m so excited. I keep saying to Henry, ‘I’m just so excited to marry you,’" the blonde beauty gushed. "It’s such a relief because, four months ago, I didn’t think Henry and I would get married. If I had married the Henry he was four months ago, there would have been a lot of question marks."
She continued, "But now, I’m like, Henry is going to be the best dad ever. I just feel so proud to marry him. I’m so excited and I feel so honored. There’s this insane sense of relief that the huge risk I took — the financial risk and the risk in general of not cancelling the wedding — has paid off."