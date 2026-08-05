Adult Star Annie Knight Says Fiancé Henry Brayshaw's $150,000 Intensive Therapy Was Worth 'Every Single Dollar' to Save Their Relationship

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Adult content creator Annie Knight is standing behind dropping more than six figures on intensive therapy to support her fiancé, Henry Brayshaw, amid his gambling addiction, admitting it may have saved their relationship. "I mean, yeah, $150,000 is a lot of money for anyone," Knight, 29, said in a Q&A with OK!. "Even for me — I’m grateful that I earn a lot of money — but that was definitely really digging into the savings, especially with our wedding coming up. But it was worth every single dollar."

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by annie knight (@anniekknight) Source: @annieknight/Instagram Annie Knight and Henry Brayshaw spoke about the expensive treatment in an Instagram video.

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$150,000 Therapy Was 'Worth Every Single Dollar'

Source: @annieknight/Instagram Annie Knight and Henry Brayshaw have been dating since March 2025 after being close friends for a decade.

The Australian native is open about the damage Brayshaw's gambling addiction took on their romance and recognized there was a point where she didn't think it would survive after he lost thousands of dollars. Knight acknowledged that the therapy was "expensive," though she said she'd "do it again" if she had to. "It’s $150,000 for someone to spend six to 12 months completely unpacking you and figuring you out," she explained. "It's more about helping you understand why you are the way you are and why you react to things the way you do, going back and figuring it out one thing at a time. He is worth every single dollar."

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Annie Knight Praised Henry Brayshaw's Changes Since Entering Treatment

Source: @annieknight/Instagram Annie Knight said Henry Brayshaw lost nearly 50 pounds since entering intensive therapy.

Knight, who began her relationship with Brayshaw in March 2025 after a decade of friendship, praised him for not gambling in 120 days and losing nearly 50 pounds since beginning treatment. "He is so calm and so level-headed," she shared of how her fiancé has changed through therapy. "Obviously, we all have our issues. Occasionally, if I’m really stressed, I can unintentionally take it out on Henry. In the past, he might have reacted to that and gotten angry. Now, he sees it for what it is, gives me a hug and de-escalates the situation so quickly. His response to things is just completely different."

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Annie Knight Gave Henry Brayshaw an 'Ultimatum'

Source: @annieknight/Instagram Annie Knight revealed that if Henry Brayshaw didn't seek treatment, she would've left him.

Knight admitted the decision to send Brayshaw, 28, to intensive therapy wasn't an easy one, revealing she gave him an "ultimatum." "Either he sought treatment from this person or we broke up. At that point, we were six months out from our wedding, so he was about to lose everything," she recalled. "I said to him, ‘You either get better or I’m leaving.’ I think that was the ultimate ultimatum that kicked him into gear, and it worked. I didn’t say it just for that reason — I meant every word."

Annie Knight's Financial Risk 'Paid Off'

Source: @annieknight/Instagram Annie Knight said she's so 'proud' to marry Henry Brayshaw in two months.