Lily Phillips' Craziest Confessions: From Sleeping With 1,113 Men in 12 Hours to Bedding Her 'Oldest Fan'

Lily Phillips Started Watching P--- at Age 11

Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram Lily Phillips has crazy revelations about her escapades in bed.

Lily Phillips hasn't stopped spilling the tea about what went down between the sheets. The OnlyFans star made an appearance on BBC Newsnight, where she disclosed she was "maybe 11" when she watched an adult video for the first time. "I've always known about it, I always knew it was a thing. I always thought it was very normal to watch," she admitted to Victoria Derbyshire during the tell-all interview. "I personally don't think p---------- is a bad thing, in moderation. I just think when … younger adults have a lot of access to it, that's when it does become a problem." According to Phillips, watching NSFW content "had a positive effect" on her, "like understanding things a bit more."

Lily Phillips Slept With 101 Men in 14 Hours

Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram Lily Phillips went viral after sleeping with 101 men in 14 hours.

Phillips made headlines when she appeared in Josh Pieters' documentary titled I Slept With 100 Men in One Day. In the video, she detailed how she felt after "embarking on a stunt to sleep with 100 men in one day" at an Airbnb property. "I think by the 30th when we're getting on a bit, I've got a routine of how we're going to do this and sometimes you disassociate and it's not like normal s-- at all," she said in the clip, released on December 7, 2024. "In my head right now, I can think of like five, six guys, 10 guys that I remember and that's it. But it's just weird, isn't it? If I didn't have the videos, I wouldn't have known I've done 100." After the stunt, Phillips confirmed Airbnb had banned her. "It was really scary because they could f------ sue me, but fingers crossed," she shared during an appearance on the January 22 episode of Adam22 and his wife Lena the Plug's podcast. "If they sue me, I'll just buy it off them and make it, like, a tourist attraction."

Lily Phillips Hooked Up With 10 Men 'For Fun' Before Joining OnlyFans

Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram Lily Phillips said her parents are supportive of her adult film career.

According to Phillips, she has "always been a massive w----" who began doing "this stuff off-camera" when she was at a university. "Like, this was a hobby before it was work," she revealed on the "Plug Talk" podcast. When asked if she had ever slept with more than one person at once before her OnlyFans career, Phillips admitted, "Only like 10 or something like that."

She Fueled Rumors She Was Pregnant After Sleeping With More Than 100 Men — Then Denied Them

Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram Lily Phillips claimed she was pregnant after sleeping with more than 100 men.

Lily Phillips Wanted to Sleep With Her 'Oldest Fan'

Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram Lily Phillips has shared the s-- challenges she plans to do.

Phillips raised eyebrows again when she revealed she plans to bed her "oldest fan." "So, you know, if you're hitting the 60s or the 70s, please hit me up and I will come visit you," she shared in a TikTok post, totally putting off her followers.

Lily Phillips Revealed the Rule She Follows During Hookups

Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram Lily Phillips began fantasizing about having intercourse with someone after watching a p--- for the first time.

Although Phillips is infamous for sleeping with men, she revealed she imposes one strict rule whenever she is with her sexual partners. "Kissing is so underrated and I won't do any kissing at the set," she told "Stiff Socks" podcast co-hosts Trevor Wallace and Michael Blaustein. Phillips explained that the men are informed about it before their bedroom escapades, adding, "You can get really ill … I don't think that's healthy, to be kissing that many people."

She Reportedly Has No Plans to Stop Filming Adult Videos

Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram Lily Phillips admitted to having a 'small' BBL.

In an interview with YouTuber Vince Iannone, Phillips disclosed she will never stop filming NSFW videos. "I want to be a grandma and doing it," she confessed during the April discussion. "I said to my friends before I even started, 'I can imagine myself dying while having s--.' I love my work."

Lily Phillips Broke Rival Bonnie Blue's Record by Sleeping With 1,113 Men in 12 Hours

Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram Lily Phillips was previously stopped by border control after sharing her plans to sleep with 1,000 men in one day.

On June 30, Phillips announced she broke Bonnie Blue's NSFW record. "For those of you who have followed me for quite some time now, you will understand that I've been wanting to do a certain world-record," she shared in a video. "Now, I'm very happy to announce that yesterday I did just that… I did 1,113 men in 12 hours." In a follow-up post, Phillips said she was "feeling surprisingly good" after the bedroom encounters, adding, "I mean, I do feel achy but technically I did do physical exercise for 12 hours straight so that kind of makes sense." Her rival infamously slept with 1,057 suitors in six hours.

Lily Phillips Did Not Shower During the S-- Challenge

Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram Lily Phillips did the challenge in June.