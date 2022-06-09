Inside the Relationship Of Steven Tyler & Joe Perry — It Rocks Aerosmith!

Sold-out tours, chart-topping hits and runaway success all mean nothing when you're in a mega-band on the brink of collapse. That seemed to be the case for Aerosmith, whose explosive behind-the-scenes drama will play out in Aerosmith: Breaking the Band, Sunday, June 12, on REELZ.

Tempers flared and arguments broke out between Steven Tyler , Tom Hamilton, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford and Joey Kramer at the height of Aerosmith's fame, especially when it came to frontman Tyler and guitarist Perry.