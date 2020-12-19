Whitney Houston Fans Must Watch! Music Titans Weigh In On Her Iconic Hits In REELZ Doc

It’s safe to say that Whitney Houston was one of the greatest voices of her generation and left us far too soon. In celebration of the late singer who brought us “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” and put her iconic stamp on “I Will Always Love You,” REELZ looks at The Story of Her Songs on Sunday, December 20.

Featuring interviews from Joe Lynch (senior editor, Billboard), Emily Lordy (professor of African American Culture), John P. Kellogg, Esq. (entertainment lawyer) and Anthony DeCurtis (professor and music critic), Whitney Houston: The Story of Her Songs delves into three tracks that cemented Houston as a music icon who redefined and changed pop music forever.

Houston burst onto the mainstream scene in 1987 with the up-tempo pop smash “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” which won her a Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and the American Music Award for Favorite Pop/Rock Single.

Showcasing her breadth and brilliance, Houston also took on the jaw-dropping power ballad “One Moment in Time,” hitting soaring high notes that secured the anthem for the prestigious 1988 Olympic Games and defined her status as America’s sweetheart.

In 1999, she released “My Love Is Your Love” off her fourth studio album of the same name, a song that charted and was later certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

She’s not only one of the most awarded female artists of all time, but also one of the best-selling record artists with over 200 million record sales worldwide. In the REELZ special, viewers will hear from producers, songwriters, back-up singers, session musicians, choreographers, journalists and industry experts who witnessed her incomparable journey.

The documentary also features legendary Grammy-winning producer and trusted friend of Houston, Narada Michael Walden, who talks about how effortlessly the singer climbed the charts with her best hits. Back-up vocalist Jeanie Tracy will take viewers through a recording session, and musical composer and record producer Jerry “Wonda” Duplessis will speak on Houston’s 1999 reggae-influenced comeback “My Love is Your Love.”

For more on the late singer and her catalogue of pop classics, tune into Whitney Houston: The Story of Her Songs on Sunday, December 20, at 9 p.m. ET on REELZ.

