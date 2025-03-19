Ageless Gabrielle Union, 52, Drops Jaws as She Shows Off Her Butt and Envious Bikini Body in Gorgeous Beach Photos
Simply stunning!
Gabrielle Union turned up the heat when she uploaded several photos from a beach outing in Miami, where she showcased her flawless figure while relaxing in the sand.
In one Instagram photo from Monday, March 17, the actress showcased her behind while wearing a black bandeau bikini top and cheeky orange bottoms.
The Friends alum, 52, also put her gorgeous makeup-free face on display in a few pictures where she styled her hair in a half-up, half-down bun.
Union captioned the hot shots, "Moving at the speed of peace."
Fans couldn't get over how ageless Union looked, with one person commenting on the post, "Such a beauty. She has the internal fountain of youth! ❤️."
"❤️ This Queen don’t age!!! 😍," raved a second individual, while a third said, "This is what happens when you leave your body alone and let it naturally do what it do 😍😍🔥."
As OK! reported, the Bring It On star shocked fans when she shared a naked photo and an empowering message for her birthday last October.
"This is 52. This is grown woman s---. This is being accountable for mess ups," the movie star wrote alongside an image of herself under a waterfall using just a towel to cover up. "Being gracious when others mess up. Being open to being wrong and being proud and confident when you are right."
"This is loving passionately and unapologetically. This is clear and firm boundaries. This is s---. This is audacious. This is fun and full of wild adventures," the Being Mary Jane alum continued. "This is calling a thing a thing and not falling for the Okey Doke and demanding better. This is being alone without being lonely. This is enjoying nature. This is fierce and compassionate motherhood. This is fighting for my people and yours."
She concluded her caption with, "This is me at 52. Loving ALL of me."
Several months after Union's positive message, her husband, Dwyane Wade, revealed he had been battling cancer for over a year. On a January episode of his podcast, the athlete, 43, explained doctors removed more than 40 percent of his kidney after discovering a tumor.
Fortunately, Union — who confessed she was at first "paralyzed" with fear over the news — shared last month on The View that he's now in the clear.
"He's had the surgery, and he's cancer-free, but it was a challenge," she admitted. "You think of the absolute worst case scenario. I’ve had so many friends who are cancer survivors, [but] I didn’t go there. I went to, ‘He’s gone,’ and so it took all of us awhile."
The couple married in 2014.