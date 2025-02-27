Dwyane Wade Is 'Cancer-Free,' Wife Gabrielle Union Reveals After Her Husband's 'Challenging' Health Battle
Dwyane Wade miraculously made it through his health battle in private before sharing his story with the world.
The former NBA star's wife, Gabrielle Union, revealed during a guest appearance on the Thursday, February 27, episode of The View that her husband is on the mend following his cancer diagnosis.
"He's had the surgery, and he's cancer-free, but it was a challenge," she confirmed almost one month after Wade came forward about his medical woes for the first time last month.
Union went on to explain Wade’s decision to keep his diagnosis "very under the radar," as he only decided to tell a few of his family members.
"He didn’t tell everybody," she noted. "He didn’t even tell our whole family."
The Being Mary Jane actress recalled feeling "paralyzed" with fear when Wade first informed her of his cancer, admitting she "was in such shock" by the news and wasn’t sure how to handle it.
- Dwyane Wade Reveals 'Shocking' Cancer Diagnosis: NBA Star Had Nearly Half His Kidney Removed Due to Large Tumor
- Nene Leakes' Husband Gregg Leakes Has 'Final' Surgery After Declaring He's Cancer Free
- Kate Middleton Praises Husband Prince William for Being a 'Great Source of Comfort' After Shocking Cancer Diagnosis
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"You think of the absolute worst case scenario," she confessed. "I’ve had so many friends who are cancer survivors, [but] I didn’t go there. I went to, ‘He’s gone,’ and so it took all of us awhile."
Union further opened up about her husband's health woes and his choice in battling the situation privately during an interview at a screening for her new movie Riff Raff in New York City one night before her appearance on The View.
"He was smart to delay talking about his diagnosis and the surgery for over a year to give us all a little time to make peace with it and let all of our very intense fears kind of dissipate a little bit," she told Access Hollywood on Wednesday evening, February 26.
Providing a current update on Wade's health, Union said he's been "doing great."
"We’re proud of him that he was brave enough to not only go through all the things that he needed to do to take care of his health, but to share it with the world and hopefully save other people," the L.A.'s Finest actress expressed.
Wade first came forward about his diagnosis at the end of January during an episode of his "The Why With Dwyane Wade" podcast, revealing he had 40 percent of his right kidney removed more than one year ago after doctors discovered a cancerous tumor.
The famous athlete detailed how eye-opening the situation was, as his December 2023 surgery and doctors' discovery of cancer came after he put off getting a physical for years.
"My own journey to have that surgery, I think it was the first time that my family, my dad, my kids, they saw me weak," he mentioned. "That moment was probably the weakest point I’ve ever felt in my life. The moment I was by myself, I was struggling, dog."
"As a man, you never want your family to see you weak," Wade continued. "Don’t want to be perceived weak, don’t want to be seen in your weakest moments, but I had to."