Gabrielle Union Shares Seductive Nearly Naked Photo and Empowering Message to Celebrate Her 52nd Birthday

Photo of Gabrielle Union
Source: mega

Gabrielle Union is looking fierce at 52!

By:

Oct. 30 2024, Published 2:41 p.m. ET

Gabrielle Union posted a seductive photo in her birthday suit when she turned 52.

On Tuesday, October 29, the actress celebrated her special day with several sultry shots, including a nearly naked image of herself under a waterfall, a picture in a bikini and a mirror selfie featuring her unbuttoned top.

gabrielle union seductive nearly naked photo empowering message nd birthday
Source: @gabunion/instagram

Gabrielle Union shared several sultry photos to mark her 52nd birthday on Tuesday, October 29.

The Bring It On star also shared an empowering message as she turned another year older.

"This is 52. This is grown woman s---. This is being accountable for mess ups," she wrote. "Being gracious when others mess up. Being open to being wrong and being proud and confident when you are right."

gabrielle union seductive nearly naked photo empowering message nd birthday
Source: @gabunion/instagram

The actress vowed to love all of herself in her empowering Instagram caption.

"This is loving passionately and unapologetically. This is clear and firm boundaries. This is s---. This is audacious. This is fun and full of wild adventures. This is calling a thing a thing and not falling for the Okey Doke and demanding better," Union continued. "This is being alone without being lonely. This is enjoying nature. This is fierce and compassionate motherhood. This is fighting for my people and yours."

The bombshell concluded her caption with, "This is me at 52. Loving ALL of me."

Gabrielle Union

Plenty of her celebrity friends, such as Taraji P. Henson and Mindy Kaling, sent their birthday wishes in the comments section, while fans raved over her beauty.

"More like 5x2 bc she’s a 10," one person quipped, while another said, "I mean 52 and looking like that. Unreal. You never age!"

The star's husband, Dwyane Wade, wrote, "Happy Birthday Baby❤️❤️❤️."

gabrielle union seductive nearly naked photo empowering message nd birthday
Source: @gabunion/instagram

The star's fans raved over her beauty in the comments section of the post.

Earlier this year, her 17-year-old stepdaughter Zaya Wade — who came out as transgender in 2020 — revealed how the star has helped her feel confident in her skin, noting she feels most empowered when she's surrounded by family.

"They are such a giant support system and have always been there for me," she shared of her dad and stepmom in an interview. "No matter what happens, I feel strongest when I'm with them."

gabrielle union seductive nearly naked photo empowering message nd birthday
Source: mega

The actress shares one daughter with Dwyane Wade and is a stepmom to his other children.

She noted that the actress taught her to always remember "beauty is in yourself."

"It's about being you and expressing yourself the way you want to. She tries to teach me that beauty standards are arbitrary and that they don't mean anything," the model continued. "They don't matter anymore; what people thought was the standard is not. And just that being myself is the best technique out there."

Zaya's mother is the NBA alum's ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches, who was reportedly not supportive of their child's choice to transition.

