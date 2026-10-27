Ageless and 'Beautiful' Lori Loughlin Stuns as She Celebrates Glen Powell's Birthday: Photos
Oct. 27 2026, Published 9:57 a.m. ET
Lori Loughlin is making the most of a fun-filled weekend in Texas!
The 62-year-old Full House star joined friends in Austin to celebrate Glen Powell's 38th birthday, sharing a series of photos from their festivities on Instagram. Loughlin gave fans a peek at the memorable trip while turning heads with her youthful appearance.
“Great friends, great game and a great party. Thank you @cl5star for a fantastic weekend! And Happy Bday @glenpowell - had a blast celebrating you! 🧡,” she captioned the post.
Loughlin Showed Off Her Youthful Look
Loughlin looked effortlessly chic in a selfie with Powell, who wore a black baseball cap featuring an orange Texas-shaped design and a light-colored T-shirt. The actress kept things casual in a black top, wearing her brunette hair down as she smiled beside the birthday boy.
In another snap, the Rad star posed in front of a festive backdrop decorated with orange metallic streamers and a glowing sign. She wore a sheer black button-down blouse and styled her hair in loose waves, striking a balance between dressed-up and laid-back.
Loughlin, who filed for divorce from Mossimo Giannulli on September 14, also shared a group photo from a football game, where she and her friends gathered inside a stadium suite. Everyone appeared to be in good spirits as they posed together, with the crowded stadium stretching out behind them.
Of course, fans gushed over her ageless look in the comments section.
"Fabulous!!!🧡🧡🧡," one raved.
Another added, "Awww so happy to see you happy @loriloughlin. You keep looking amazing!!! 💕."
"Lori, you never age and are stunningly beautiful," a third suggested.
A fourth pleaded, "@loriloughlin tell us your beauty tips pls 😭😭."
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Loughlin Enjoyed a Relaxing Day on the Water
The birthday weekend included more than football and party photos. Loughlin also gave followers a look at the group's time on the water, sharing a picture of herself and friends relaxing on a boat beneath a large arched bridge.
For the outing, she wore a white top with bright orange shorts and sat alongside her friends for the photo. Powell kept his look casual in a dark baseball cap, while another person in the group held a small white dog wearing an orange life jacket.
Powell Celebrated His 38th Birthday in Austin
Powell, who turned 38 years old on October 21, has previously opened up about why staying connected to Austin matters to him.
“The goal was always whenever I got enough traction out in L.A. that I could return home,” Powell said in a 2024 interview with USA TODAY.
“I’ve always kept a place here in Austin, but I finally got the place that I really wanted. My parents just turned 70 and you want to enjoy every moment you have near your family. It’s really fun to be around people that love movies and love the business. However, sometimes that echo chamber can be not so great for you on the mental health level. When all you do is consume movies and entertainment, you could become a little self-aware and maybe derivative of yourself. Your personal life, there’s no sort of freedom there; there’s storytelling around that, and I feel like that’s just not good for you on the long term,” he added.