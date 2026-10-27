Ageless and 'Beautiful' Lori Loughlin Stuns as She Celebrates Glen Powell's Birthday: Photos

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Lori Loughlin is making the most of a fun-filled weekend in Texas!

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Source: @LORILOUGHLIN/INSTAGRAM Lori Loughlin joined friends in Austin, Texas, to celebrate Glen Powell's 38th birthday.

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The 62-year-old Full House star joined friends in Austin to celebrate Glen Powell's 38th birthday, sharing a series of photos from their festivities on Instagram. Loughlin gave fans a peek at the memorable trip while turning heads with her youthful appearance. “Great friends, great game and a great party. Thank you @cl5star for a fantastic weekend! And Happy Bday @glenpowell - had a blast celebrating you! 🧡,” she captioned the post.

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Loughlin Showed Off Her Youthful Look

Source: @LORILOUGHLIN/INSTAGRAM The 'Full House' star shared photos from a weekend that included a football game, a party and a boat outing.

Loughlin looked effortlessly chic in a selfie with Powell, who wore a black baseball cap featuring an orange Texas-shaped design and a light-colored T-shirt. The actress kept things casual in a black top, wearing her brunette hair down as she smiled beside the birthday boy. In another snap, the Rad star posed in front of a festive backdrop decorated with orange metallic streamers and a glowing sign. She wore a sheer black button-down blouse and styled her hair in loose waves, striking a balance between dressed-up and laid-back. Loughlin, who filed for divorce from Mossimo Giannulli on September 14, also shared a group photo from a football game, where she and her friends gathered inside a stadium suite. Everyone appeared to be in good spirits as they posed together, with the crowded stadium stretching out behind them. Of course, fans gushed over her ageless look in the comments section. "Fabulous!!!🧡🧡🧡," one raved. Another added, "Awww so happy to see you happy @loriloughlin. You keep looking amazing!!! 💕." "Lori, you never age and are stunningly beautiful," a third suggested. A fourth pleaded, "@loriloughlin tell us your beauty tips pls 😭😭."

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Loughlin Enjoyed a Relaxing Day on the Water

Source: @LORILOUGHLIN/INSTAGRAM Lori Loughlin drew attention with her youthful appearance and a series of casual yet polished outfits.

The birthday weekend included more than football and party photos. Loughlin also gave followers a look at the group's time on the water, sharing a picture of herself and friends relaxing on a boat beneath a large arched bridge. For the outing, she wore a white top with bright orange shorts and sat alongside her friends for the photo. Powell kept his look casual in a dark baseball cap, while another person in the group held a small white dog wearing an orange life jacket.

Powell Celebrated His 38th Birthday in Austin

Source: @LORILOUGHLIN/INSTAGRAM Glen Powell celebrated his birthday on October 21 and continues to maintain close ties to his hometown of Austin.