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Lori Loughlin Says She's 'So Grateful' for Her 'Full House' Job: 'It Helped Me Out of a Huge Financial Pinch'

Photo of Lori Loughlin
Source: MEGA

Lori Loughlin admitted that 'Full House' was initially 'pinned as a cheesy show.'

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Oct. 19 2026, Published 7:21 p.m. ET

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Lori Loughlin isn't complaining about being known as Aunt Becky forever, as the iconic role has paid off in more ways than one.

"There are times that I hear actors say, 'I play that role and I want to get away from that,' and I always think, 'No, I am so grateful for that show,'" Loughlin, 62, said of her time on the sitcom during an upcoming episode of Cart Blanche, an original talk show on QVC+ and HSN+ hosted by John Battagliese, dropping on October 20.

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Source: Cart Blanche/YouTube

Lori Loughlin discussed her entertainment legacy during the October 20 episode of 'Cart Blanche.'

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Lori Loughlin Says 'Full House' Saved Her 'Out of Huge Financial Pinch'

Photo of Lori Loughlin joined 'Full House' in 1988 for Season 2.
Source: Cart Blanche/YouTube

Lori Loughlin joined 'Full House' in 1988 for Season 2.

She continued, "I'm so grateful for the job. I mean, first of all, it helped me out of a huge financial pinch ... just that alone, but I mean, then the gift of just knowing that cast, still being friends with that cast, really they are my family."

Loughlin joined Full House for its second season in 1988, initially signing on for just a handful of episodes. However, her popularity with fans earned her a spot as a series regular through the show's eighth and final season in 1995.

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Lori Loughlin on Bob Saget

Photo of Lori Loughlin called her late costar Bob Saget one of the 'funniest people to ever live.'
Source: MEGA

Lori Loughlin called her late costar Bob Saget one of the 'funniest people to ever live.'

She starred alongside a beloved cast that included the late Bob Saget, John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Mary Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen.

Loughlin spoke about her close relationship with Saget, who died in January 2022 at age 65 after suffering a head injury.

"When you work with Bob Saget, who I'm sure truly was one of the funniest people to ever live, I have very funny memories of him," she recalled, before teasing that she couldn't "repeat the stories."

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Lori Loughlin Recalled Bob Saget's 'Off Color' Sense of Humor

Photo of Bob Saget died at age 65 after suffering a head injury.
Source: MEGA

Bob Saget died at age 65 after suffering a head injury.

Loughlin joked that Saget's "off the color" sense of humor would come alive when the children weren't on set.

"Then of course, once in a while, like we'd get to the afternoon when the kids would come in and usually Bob would say something off color that he wasn't suppose to say," Loughlin said. "The kids' moms would be in the bleachers and they hear, and they go to the producer and they'd say, 'Bob said this in front of the kids,' and it was nothing ever. It was just Bob. He's just a little off color in his sense of humor."

Lori Loughlin on Her 'Full House' Legacy

Photo of Lori Loughlin admitted that 'Full House' was initially pinned as a 'cheesy show.'
Source: MEGA

Lori Loughlin admitted that 'Full House' was initially pinned as a 'cheesy show.'

Loughlin reflected on the legacy of the long-running series, admitting Full House was initially "pinned as the cheesy show."

"But we were just setting out to make a good family show, which I do think that we did," she continued. "I think as time has gone on, it has become more evident when people look at it because we’ve gotten so far away from that type of television."

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