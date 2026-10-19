Lori Loughlin Says She's 'So Grateful' for Her 'Full House' Job: 'It Helped Me Out of a Huge Financial Pinch'

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Lori Loughlin isn't complaining about being known as Aunt Becky forever, as the iconic role has paid off in more ways than one. "There are times that I hear actors say, 'I play that role and I want to get away from that,' and I always think, 'No, I am so grateful for that show,'" Loughlin, 62, said of her time on the sitcom during an upcoming episode of Cart Blanche, an original talk show on QVC+ and HSN+ hosted by John Battagliese, dropping on October 20.

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Source: Cart Blanche/YouTube Lori Loughlin discussed her entertainment legacy during the October 20 episode of 'Cart Blanche.'

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Lori Loughlin Says 'Full House' Saved Her 'Out of Huge Financial Pinch'

Source: Cart Blanche/YouTube Lori Loughlin joined 'Full House' in 1988 for Season 2.

She continued, "I'm so grateful for the job. I mean, first of all, it helped me out of a huge financial pinch ... just that alone, but I mean, then the gift of just knowing that cast, still being friends with that cast, really they are my family." Loughlin joined Full House for its second season in 1988, initially signing on for just a handful of episodes. However, her popularity with fans earned her a spot as a series regular through the show's eighth and final season in 1995.

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Lori Loughlin on Bob Saget

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin called her late costar Bob Saget one of the 'funniest people to ever live.'

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Lori Loughlin Recalled Bob Saget's 'Off Color' Sense of Humor

Source: MEGA Bob Saget died at age 65 after suffering a head injury.

Loughlin joked that Saget's "off the color" sense of humor would come alive when the children weren't on set. "Then of course, once in a while, like we'd get to the afternoon when the kids would come in and usually Bob would say something off color that he wasn't suppose to say," Loughlin said. "The kids' moms would be in the bleachers and they hear, and they go to the producer and they'd say, 'Bob said this in front of the kids,' and it was nothing ever. It was just Bob. He's just a little off color in his sense of humor."

Lori Loughlin on Her 'Full House' Legacy

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin admitted that 'Full House' was initially pinned as a 'cheesy show.'