'Sedated and in Intensive Care': Mystery Health Issue Hospitalized 'AGT' Winner Michael Grimm Since Memorial Day
Michael Grimm, the season 5 winner of America's Got Talent, is currently hospitalized amid a mysterious illness.
The musician's wife, Lucie Zolcerva-Grimm, shared an update with fans about his condition via an Instagram video.
"I know you were all expecting Michael to be on his page, sorry to disappoint. You're stuck with me. I have some news on Michael, and I wanted to share but please forgive me — I am going to be reading from my notes because my brain is a little bit on overload," she began before tearing up. "It's been an emotional ride, but I want to make sure I hit certain points. I know you all love Michael, and while I want to protect his privacy and his request to not disclose anything, we're kind of in a situation. For those of you who have been out to see Michael in the last couple of months, you may have noticed that he was struggling with his health a lot, lacking energy, and not being able to fulfill shows. We ended up taking him to the hospital, to the ER, to the doctors but still couldn't figure out what was going on with him, but regardless, whatever the issue was, on Memorial Day it kind of took him over."
She added, "He was looking increasingly sickly, all of a sudden he could barely walk, couldn't lift his head, he couldn't respond right away to me when I would ask him things, he was really fuzzy. So, I rushed him to the ER because I thought something was wrong like he was having a stroke or something — that wasn't the case. They admitted him, but whatever was going on in his body from whatever, toxins, I guess they were going to his brain. He started talking gibberish and all of a sudden physical tremors were setting in, his blood pressure was skyrocketing, he became really agitated with the medication he was given and they had to put him in the ICU."
From there, the reality star has been in the ICU all week. "For the safety of his health, they had to put him on a ventilator," she explained. "And sedate him pretty heavily so that he wouldn't stroke out, so that he wouldn't flatline."
"The good news is that the doctors were able to remove the ventilator today and he is breathing on his own so he is doing good. However, due to the last week, his body went through a lot and they do still have him sedated. He is improving, so that is good," she said, adding that he's not fully conscious yet. "He will now have to undergo physical therapy because he's been bedridden for over a week and he currently has no voice. He's got to go under vocal chord repair from time being on the ventilator."
"It's a day-by-day process," she concluded. "It's just taking time."
Grimm won the NBC show in 2010 with his blues music.
“I really thought Jackie had it in the bag,” he said after getting the $1 million prize. “This is definitely an out-of-body experience. This whole journey has been, but especially now.”