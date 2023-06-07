'Sedated and in Intensive Care': Mystery Health Issue Hospitalized 'AGT' Winner Michael Grimm Since Memorial Day

"I know you were all expecting Michael to be on his page, sorry to disappoint. You're stuck with me. I have some news on Michael, and I wanted to share but please forgive me — I am going to be reading from my notes because my brain is a little bit on overload," she began before tearing up. "It's been an emotional ride, but I want to make sure I hit certain points. I know you all love Michael, and while I want to protect his privacy and his request to not disclose anything, we're kind of in a situation. For those of you who have been out to see Michael in the last couple of months, you may have noticed that he was struggling with his health a lot, lacking energy, and not being able to fulfill shows. We ended up taking him to the hospital, to the ER, to the doctors but still couldn't figure out what was going on with him, but regardless, whatever the issue was, on Memorial Day it kind of took him over."

She added, "He was looking increasingly sickly, all of a sudden he could barely walk, couldn't lift his head, he couldn't respond right away to me when I would ask him things, he was really fuzzy. So, I rushed him to the ER because I thought something was wrong like he was having a stroke or something — that wasn't the case. They admitted him, but whatever was going on in his body from whatever, toxins, I guess they were going to his brain. He started talking gibberish and all of a sudden physical tremors were setting in, his blood pressure was skyrocketing, he became really agitated with the medication he was given and they had to put him in the ICU."