Tori Spelling Finally Discovers What's Causing Her Family's Mysterious Months-Long Illness
Tori Spelling finally has an answer as to what's been causing herself and her children to exhibit an array of mystery medical symptoms: mold.
In a Wednesday, May 10, Instagram post, the actress revealed the family was once again at Urgent Care amid a "continual spiral of sickness for months."
At first, the mom-of-five, 49, chalked up the issue to having young kids in school, but "when it gets to the point where they are at home sick more than being in school we had to reassess what was going on."
"Kids will be kids but when you have your youngest (10 and 6) so sick they are sleeping all day and say they feel dizzy even standing I knew something bigger was going on," she continued. "Enter Mold inspection!"
The check revealed the former reality star's house was infested with "extreme mold," which can lead to "respiratory infections, extreme allergy like symptoms and skin rashes."
At their most recent urgent care appointment, Finn, 10, was experiencing a fever of 103 and was diagnosed with strep throat. The Los Angeles native and husband Dean McDermott, 56, also share sons Liam, 16, and Beau, 6, as well as daughters Stella, 14, and Hattie, 11.
"We now know that when the house was labeled a health hazard and not livable that wording was FACT. We now GET IT!" Spelling shared. "It’s hard to just uproot a huge family especially in midst of all feeling so sick and in bed. But, we now will vacate the home asap."
The blonde beauty said they'll be bunking at an Airbnb or some other space until the problem is solved, though since they were renting the mold-infested abode, they'll likely just move out for good and start fresh.
"Grateful we have renters insurance," said the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum. "We’d be lost how to tackle this without."
The Stori Telling author concluded her post by taking a dig at her town's "public school district," claiming they never believed her "kids were as sick as they've been."