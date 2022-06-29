Travis Barker was reportedly rushed to the hospital because he has pancreatitis, and according to doctors, it was likely triggered by a colonoscopy.

Sources close to the famous family told TMZ that the drummer's Tuesday, June 28, hospitalization was a result of the condition, causing inflammation of the pancreas, with symptoms such as nausea, intense stomach pain and vomiting. It's unclear when exactly Barker had the procedure, but an insider alleged it was recent.