Health Update!Why Was Travis Barker Hospitalized? — Details
Travis Barker was reportedly rushed to the hospital because he has pancreatitis, and according to doctors, it was likely triggered by a colonoscopy.
Sources close to the famous family told TMZ that the drummer's Tuesday, June 28, hospitalization was a result of the condition, causing inflammation of the pancreas, with symptoms such as nausea, intense stomach pain and vomiting. It's unclear when exactly Barker had the procedure, but an insider alleged it was recent.
As OK! reported, Kourtney Kardashian took her new hubby to West Hills hospital in L.A. early Tuesday. After being checked out by medical staff, the Blink-182 drummer was taken by ambulance to Sinai Medical Center.
TRAVIS BARKER'S DAUGHTER ALABAMA BY ROCKER'S SIDE IN L.A. AS SON LANDON JOINS MGK ON STAGE AMID DAD'S HOSPITALIZATION
In a since-deleted post to TikTok, Barker's daughter, Alabama, showed her dad in the hospital bed, offering footage of his tatted up arms as she held his hand. The teenager deleted the clip shortly after, but not before online users took a screenshot of the post. Alabama, 16, also asked her Instagram followers to "Please send your prayers," Tuesday night via her Instagram Story.
Barker's son, Landon, was across the country performing at Madison Square Garden with Machine Gun Kelly after his dad was rushed to the hospital. The 18-year-old joined MGK on stage at the Garden to perform their song, "Die in California." Neither the famous offspring nor Barker's long-time pal commented on his recent hospitalization during the concert, and they have yet to publicly address the health scare.
SCOTT DISICK 'DID EVERYTHING IN HIS POWER TO TORMENT' KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN & HUSBAND TRAVIS BARKER
Meanwhile, Kid Cudi sent prayers late Tuesday, tweeting: "Travis I love u and im prayin for u."
The rumor mill was sent into overdrive on Tuesday when news that Barker was rushed to the hospital made headlines, especially because the drummer tweeted around the time of his health scare, "God Save Me." It should be noted that the name of his new song with Kelly is "God Save Me," though the timing of the post seemed quite eery to many.
Aside from his daughter being by his side, The Kardashians star is holding true to her vows, in sickness and in health, staying by her man one month after they tied the knot for the third time, with the most recent celebration being in Italy surrounded by family and friends.