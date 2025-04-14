Aimee Lou Wood Continues to Defend Her Critique of 'Mean' 'White Lotus' 'SNL' Skit: 'Hating on the Concept'
Aimee Lou Wood does not think Saturday Night Live is funny.
After critiquing the show's recent "The White Potus" skit, the actress, 31, is continuing to defend her opinion, claiming they took jokes about the gap between her teeth too far.
After initially calling the sketch "mean and unfunny" on Sunday, April 13, Wood doubled down on her words while clarifying it was not Sarah Sherman she was targeting.
"Not hating on her," the White Lotus star wrote on her Instagram Story about the actress who portrayed her in the sketch. "Hating on the concept."
Although Wood was outspoken about how offended she was, she clarified she is not typically "thin-skinned."
"I actually love being taken the p--- out of when it’s clever and in good spirits," she wrote. "But the joke was about fluoride. I have big gap teeth not bad teeth. I don’t mind caricature – I understand that’s what SNL is."
Where the actress took problem with the skit was the way the actors "punch[ed] up" the show's other characters while herself and her character, Chelsea, were "the only one[s] punched down on."
Wood first spoke out about "The White Potus" after it aired on Saturday, April 12. Although the skit mainly poked fun at Donald Trump and his family, placing them inside the White Lotus universe, the TV star was more so focused on the portrayal of her real-life appearance.
Jon Hamm, dressed as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., was likened to Walter Goggins' Rick from the series and says in the clip, "I’ve been having these insane ideas, like what if we took all the fluoride out of the drinking water? What would that do to people’s teeth?"
Sherman’s Chelsea then comes into frame with large fake teeth to reply, "Fluoride? What’s that?"
Wood took to Instagram to express her disappointment with the sketch.
"Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple of weeks ago," she wrote. "Yes, take the p--- for sure – that’s what the show is about — but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?"
The 31-year-old later deleted the Instagram story but shared some of the "thousands" of messages she received from fans supporting her.
One message she posted read, "It was so mean...they went for all the politicians except for u. like hello? is this high school? u deserve better babe."
Another user direct-messaged her, "...they were clearly just taking the p--- out of your appearance/accent, which is extremely...uncalled for."
Cara Delevingne also defended Wood, reposting her Instagram Story with the words, "You are stunning. Period."
Wood later updated her fans that she received "apologies from SNL."
The actress previously spoke out about how annoyed she's become that people keep mentioning her teeth.
"It’s really weird because…it was the thing that I was bullied for,” she told Glamour on April 4. "So there’s a full-circle thing about the thing that you’re bullied for is now the thing that everyone’s being like, 'I love your teeth!' But then it does get to the point where you’re like, 'Can we stop f------ talking about it?'...Because then it actually ends up feeling a bit similar."