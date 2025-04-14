Aimee Lou Wood Continues to Defend Her Critique of 'Mean' 'White Lotus' 'SNL' Skit: 'Hating on the Concept'

After initially calling the sketch "mean and unfunny" on Sunday, April 13, Wood doubled down on her words while clarifying it was not Sarah Sherman she was targeting.

"Not hating on her," the White Lotus star wrote on her Instagram Story about the actress who portrayed her in the sketch. "Hating on the concept."

Although Wood was outspoken about how offended she was, she clarified she is not typically "thin-skinned."

"I actually love being taken the p--- out of when it’s clever and in good spirits," she wrote. "But the joke was about fluoride. I have big gap teeth not bad teeth. I don’t mind caricature – I understand that’s what SNL is."

Where the actress took problem with the skit was the way the actors "punch[ed] up" the show's other characters while herself and her character, Chelsea, were "the only one[s] punched down on."