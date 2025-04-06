'White Lotus' Star Aimee Lou Wood Finds Wearing Bikinis On-Screen 'Scarier Than S-- Scenes'
The White Lotus continues to shine with its bold storytelling and striking visuals. This season, the sun-soaked setting is heating up the show's wardrobe choices!
Aimee Lou Wood, who plays Chelsea, opened up about the pressures of wearing bikinis on screen. Her honesty about body image struck a chord with fans, sparking support and deeper conversations about self-perception in the spotlight.
Wood spent a significant amount of time sunning it up in a bikini — and she’s spilling tea about just how nerve-racking those scenes were.
"I was more nervous about bikinis than s-- scenes," Wood admitted in an interview with The U.S. Sun.
She added: "I was more worried about just being around the pool because I feel like that’s when you’re thinking more about how you look."
- Michelle Monaghan Flaunts Toned Abs While Gushing About Filming Season 3 of 'The White Lotus' With 'Profoundly Talented' Cast: Photos
- 6 Mind-Boggling Theories About 'The White Lotus' Season 3 Finale: From Chelsea's Death to the Gunman's True Identity and More
- Leslie Bibb Spills on Partner Sam Rockwell’s Shocking Cameo in 'The White Lotus': 'He’s Unapologetic’
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The S-- Education star made waves as Chelsea, Walton Goggins’ girlfriend in the comedy-drama. More than her fashion and keeping it real with her figure, fans and the media praised her for keeping her chompers natural.
"I can’t believe the impact my teeth are having," the British darling recalled on an episode of The Jonathan Ross Show.
"I’ve seen all these videos come up on my Instagram of like, these orthodontists analyzing my teeth, going ‘so what she has here is a--whatever the h--- it is' [...] and they like dissect my teeth and say what’s wrong with it and go ‘but we don’t think she should change a thing.' Now after being bullied for my teeth forever, now people are clapping!" Wood shared.
As for what the finale will bring, Wood said people are in for a big surprise.
Speaking to The Times, Wood said: “There was a bit of leakage. We were all accidentally method…It has happened every season. Everyone had lost their marbles a little bit.”
Still, Wood is thrilled to have been a part of the series.
“I don’t know whether I’d describe it as fun,” she said. “There were fun moments. It was more like… amazing in the true sense. I was amazed by what was happening. How am I in Thailand? Living in a hotel, that we also film in? It was like a social experiment."
“I will never have an experience like that again,” she added. “It was so extreme. So the fun bits were unbelievable, so special. The ocean, the landscape, it was majestic. Mike is a genius. Everyone involved is amazing. It’s just the circumstances are quite extreme.”
The season finale of The White Lotus airs on Sunday, April 6, at 9 p.m. ET.