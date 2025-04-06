or
6 Mind-Boggling Theories About 'The White Lotus' Season 3 Finale: From Chelsea's Death to the Gunman's True Identity and More

the white lotus season finale most buzzworthy theories
Source: WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY

'The White Lotus' Season 3 finale will air on HBO on April 6.

By:

April 6 2025, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

Chelsea Will Die in 'The White Lotus' Season Finale

the white lotus season finale most buzzworthy theories
Source: WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY

Aimee Lou Wood plays Chelsea in 'White Lotus.'

Content creator and New York City-based fashion editor Tara Gonzalez shared one of the most talked-about theories about The White Lotus Season 3 finale.

In a TikTok video, Gonzalez pointed out the necklace Aimee Lou Wood's character, Chelsea, has been wearing throughout the season.

"I don't want to speak it into existence, because I'm worried about what it means for what happens to her," the TikToker said in the clip, referring to the "Stay Gold" pendant from Flo London.

The jeweler explained the necklace was inspired by the 1983 film The Outsiders, which was "a story of loyalty and the search for meaning, the Stay Gold Pendant and Golden Tag Necklace reimagines the classic dog tag as a symbol of hope and staying true to oneself."

For what it's worth, Johnny Cade — played by Ralph Macchio in the classic film — delivers the line "Stay gold, Ponyboy. Stay gold" to his friend as his last words before his death. The quote also referenced Robert Frost's poem "Nothing Gold Can Stay."

"I'm just hoping that it means nothing, but it is a detail I discovered," Gonzalez continued.

'The White Lotus' Season 3 Finale Could Present More Deaths

the white lotus season finale most buzzworthy theories
Source: WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY

Fans speculated on possible character deaths before the season finale.

In the episodes leading to the finale, viewers began hypothesizing about the characters who could die on The White Lotus Season 3.

Aside from Chelsea, fans have assumed Jon Gries' Greg would be killed in the end following the death of Tanya, played by Jennifer Coolidge. Some also predicted Jason Isaacs' character, Timothy, would succumb to a potential murder-suicide.

Fans said it is possible Timothy would kill his wife, Victoria (Parker Posey), to prevent her from discovering his illegal business dealings.

Viewers also began gearing themselves up to see the potential deaths of other characters like Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook), Mook (BLACKPINK's Lisa) Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon), Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger), Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong) and Laurie (Carrie Coon), among others.

One Could Die Because of Native Fruit

the white lotus season finale most buzzworthy theories
Source: WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY

'The White Lotus' Season 3 premiere hinted that a tree might play a role in a character's death.

Another popular fan theory suggested the poisonous fruit tree might lead to a character's demise.

In an episode, Timothy picked the fruit despite learning about the locals calling it "the suicide tree." Fans assumed he would make a smoothie with it to end his own life, or "someone else" would end up drinking it accidentally.

Mook Is a Villain

the white lotus season finale most buzzworthy theories
Source: WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY

Reddit users said BLACKPINK's Lisa hinted at her character's 'true colors' in an interview.

On The White Lotus' Reddit page, fans pointed out a press interview where Lisa suspiciously rolled her eyes after insisting that her character, Mook, is a good person in the series.

"Homegirl is definitely NOT a good person," one user said of the "LALISA" hitmaker's character.

Some also linked her to the robbery on the White Lotus property in the second episode.

Tanya Could Return

the white lotus season finale most buzzworthy theories
Source: WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY

Jennifer Coolidge's character was killed in the Season 2 finale.

Although Coolidge's character died in The White Lotus Season 2 finale, one fan theory suggested she would return in the third season.

However, Coolidge herself previously shrugged off the idea.

"I don't know if they need Tanya to come back. There are so many new characters that have come in, they're slaying it right now. I don't even know how you would bring Tanya back anyway," she shared.

The Gunman Is Actually a Monkey

the white lotus season finale most buzzworthy theories
Source: WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY

Michelle Monaghan previously reacted to 'The White Lotus' monkey theory.

As The White Lotus viewers have yet to learn about the gunman's identity, a theory suggested a monkey got hold of a gun and accidentally set it off.

Still, Michelle Monaghan, who portrays Jaclyn in the series, disapproved of the fan theory.

"What?!" she exclaimed during an interview with InStyle. "What? The monkeys do the shooting? Man, y'all have lost it. Spoiler alert, like, sorry, the monkeys don't do the shooting."

