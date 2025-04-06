6 Mind-Boggling Theories About 'The White Lotus' Season 3 Finale: From Chelsea's Death to the Gunman's True Identity and More

Content creator and New York City-based fashion editor Tara Gonzalez shared one of the most talked-about theories about The White Lotus Season 3 finale.

In a TikTok video, Gonzalez pointed out the necklace Aimee Lou Wood's character, Chelsea, has been wearing throughout the season.

"I don't want to speak it into existence, because I'm worried about what it means for what happens to her," the TikToker said in the clip, referring to the "Stay Gold" pendant from Flo London.

The jeweler explained the necklace was inspired by the 1983 film The Outsiders, which was "a story of loyalty and the search for meaning, the Stay Gold Pendant and Golden Tag Necklace reimagines the classic dog tag as a symbol of hope and staying true to oneself."

For what it's worth, Johnny Cade — played by Ralph Macchio in the classic film — delivers the line "Stay gold, Ponyboy. Stay gold" to his friend as his last words before his death. The quote also referenced Robert Frost's poem "Nothing Gold Can Stay."

"I'm just hoping that it means nothing, but it is a detail I discovered," Gonzalez continued.