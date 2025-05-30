or
Aimee Lou Wood’s 'White Lotus' Costars Have Told Her 'How Absurd' 'SNL' Sketch Was: 'Made Her Feel Better'

Photo of Leslie Bibb with and Aimee Loud Wood and a screenshot of Sarah Sherman on 'Saturday Night Live.'
Source: mega;@snl/youtube

Aimee Lou Wood received support from 'The White Lotus' cast.

By:

May 30 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Aimee Lou Wood and her White Lotus costars are still as thick as thieves despite the popular series airing it's Season 3 finale in April.

As OK! reported, Wood was upset and offended after Saturday Night Live made fun of the actress' appearance during a filmed sketch called "The White Potus," which aired on the April 12 episode, but a source said her friends quickly rallied around her to lift the British star's spirits.

Aimee Lou Wood's Costars Support Her Amid 'SNL' Drama

aimee lou wood white lotus costars absurd snl sketch
Source: @patrickschwarzenegger/instagram

Aimee Lou Wood's costars' support made her 'feel better' about the 'SNL' diss.

The source told a news outlet that everyone but Walton Goggins — "who she’s on the outs with" have "totally been there for her" after the ordeal.

"They’ve called her to tell her how absurd the sketch was," the source continued. "Other people have taken to social media to defend her, which has of course made her feel a whole lot better."

Aimee Lou Wood Called the Sketch 'Mean' and 'Unfunny'

aimee lou wood white lotus costars absurd snl sketch
Source: @snl/youtube

'SNL' made fun of the actress' teeth in a sketch called the 'The White Potus.'

In the skit, comedian Sarah Sherman wore prosthetics to make it look like she had two humongous front teeth.

Wood took to social media and called the bit "mean" and "unfunny," noting "[it's] such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago.Yes, take the piss for sure — that's what the show is about — but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?"

Sarah Sherman Apologizes

Aimee Lou Wood

Her words prompted a response from Sherman, who admitted she felt "terrible" about the situation.

"I was excited to play her because she’s so iconic, her character is so iconic, and I f------ obviously never meant to hurt anyone’s feelings," the stand-up comic explained to a magazine. "Never in a million years did I get into comedy to make anyone upset. I feel terrible that anyone would feel bad."

aimee lou wood white lotus costars absurd snl sketch
Source: mega

'SNL' star Sarah Sherman apologized to the actress.

"Being in conversation with everything popular culture, there’s such a danger there," Sherman said. "Sometimes you just don’t realize how it comes across, but you’re put in a position to be engaging with it all the time, because you are a part of a show that’s constantly interacting with culture and popular politics and popular whatever." Wood revealed Sherman also sent her flowers as an apology.

Walton Goggins Laughed at the 'SNL' Sketch

aimee lou wood white lotus costars absurd snl sketch
Source: mega

Walton Goggins called the skit 'amazing' but then deleted his comment.

Though Wood has denied rumors that she's feuding with Goggins, her onscreen lover, he didn't see anything wrong with the sketch, commenting, “hahahahahhahaha amazzzingggg," in a since-deleted social media comment.

