Aimee Lou Wood Shuts Down Walton Goggins Feud Rumors, Says She 'Loved' Working With Him

Aimee Lou Wood shut down rumors about a feud with The White Lotus costar Walton Goggins, adding that she "loved" every moment of working with her on-screen partner during the hit series' third season.

During a dazzling walk down the Met Gala red carpet on May 6, the 31-year-old actress was bombarded with questions about Goggins.

Dressed to impress alongside fellow White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger, Wood effortlessly shut down any lingering rumors about a rift between her and the 53-year-old, sharing she “loved” working with him.