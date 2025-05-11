Aimee Lou Wood Shuts Down Walton Goggins Feud Rumors, Says She 'Loved' Working With Him
Aimee Lou Wood shut down rumors about a feud with The White Lotus costar Walton Goggins, adding that she "loved" every moment of working with her on-screen partner during the hit series' third season.
During a dazzling walk down the Met Gala red carpet on May 6, the 31-year-old actress was bombarded with questions about Goggins.
Dressed to impress alongside fellow White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger, Wood effortlessly shut down any lingering rumors about a rift between her and the 53-year-old, sharing she “loved” working with him.
"It was the best thing ever," she shared.
She was also asked her about a potential appearance on Saturday Night Live for Walton's hosting debut on May 10, which she responded to: "I'm not doing that," but quickly added, "Yeah, why not? Why not? Yeah, it would be fun."
Both actors were present at the glitzy event, yet they were notably absent from each other's photo ops on the red carpet.
Whispers of discord arose post-season finale, when eagle-eyed fans noticed Wood and Goggins unfollowed each other on social media. However, it appears peace has been restored, with both actors re-following each other now.
The drama escalated when Wood took aim at Saturday Night Live for their mockery of her teeth during an April 12 sketch titled "White Potus."
She candidly shared, "I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny," despite Walton appearing unfazed, having reshared the skit and even labeling it as "smashing."
When pressed about their reported issues during a May 1 interview with the London Times, Goggins grew visibly agitated. Writer Ed Potton dared to address the unfollowing, but the Queen of the Ring star didn't appreciate the inquiry. "What the f---, Ed! Come on, buddy. Wow!" he exclaimed before exiting the conversation.
While it's still unclear where Wood and Goggins stand off-screen, there's no denying their on-screen romance struck a chord with fans. Following the Season 3 finale, which revealed the heartbreaking end for Rick and Chelsea, Goggins took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to their time together on the show.
"Rick + Chelsea. With the heaviest of hearts... To me, ours was a love story. It was only ever a love story, hindered by unresolved, childhood trauma. We all have them… but can we move past them," he expressed alongside nostalgic pictures from the show. "Thank you Aimee Lou for being my partner… a journey I will never forget."