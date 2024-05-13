Airbnb Announces 'Icons': Stay in the House From Pixar's 'Up' or at the Famous Musée D'Orsay in Paris!
What if you could stay in the house that floats from Up? Or spend one night in the famous Musée D'Orsay in Paris, France?
Well, now is your chance!
On Wednesday, May 1, Airbnb announced their newest feature that allows users to bunk at some of the “world’s greatest icons.”
“Icons take you inside worlds that only existed in your imagination — until now,” Brian Chesky, Airbnb co-founder and CEO, said about the latest venture. “As life becomes increasingly digital, we’re focused on bringing more magic into the real world. With Icons, we’ve created the most extraordinary experiences on Earth.”
At the event on May 1 in Los Angeles, Calif., Chesky took the crowd through what people can sign up in the coming months. He announced 11 "icons," but there will be more announcements along the way.
Live out your Pixar dreams, as you can sleep inside one of the most iconic homes — and it even soars into the air. According to Airbnb's website, guests will "explore Carl’s world in this detailed re-creation of his home, complete with more than 8,000 balloons, and located in the scenic red rocks of Abiquiu, New Mexico."
If you for in need of a trip to Europe, think about staying "in the Paris art museum’s iconic clock room, which has been transformed into a luxurious bedroom by Mathieu Lehanneur, designer of the Paris 2024 Games torch and cauldron. From the terrace, you’ll witness the historic Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games along the River Seine," the website reads.
Or if you want to go the celebrity route, there's opportunities to get up close and personal with Kevin Hart and Doja Cat.
The comedian "is taking you inside his members-only Coramino Live Lounge for an A-list evening. You’ll join Kevin and his friends in this secret speakeasy, where they’ll treat you to a tequila tasting and live stand-up by the best comedians in the game," the description reads.
People can also enjoy an intimate experience with Doja Cat, as she will be hosting "an unforgettable living room performance from the Grammy-winning artist, including her favorite songs and tracks from her latest album," the website states.
Additionally, Prince, who died in 2016, purchased the Minneapolis, Minnesota, home featured in the legendary film Purple Rain, but it’s never been available to the public until now. "Explore the home and go crazy for rare and special tracks from Prince’s world in an exclusive studio session," the website states.
Other experiences include Game with Khaby Lame, go on tour with Feid, Live like Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor and more.
"Icons are featured in their own category right on the homepage. Most Icons are free, and all are priced under $100 USD per guest. A countdown displays the time until each Icon goes live, and guests can request to book through the app. The lucky guests who are selected will receive a digital golden ticket, and more than 4,000 tickets will be available in 20241," the website reads.
For more information on how to book, click here.