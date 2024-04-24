OK Magazine
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Families Plan to Travel Europe Together as They Follow Pop Star Around on Her World Tour: Source

taylor swift travis kelce families travel europe together tour
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 24 2024, Published 12:14 p.m. ET

Instead of having a "Cruel Summer," Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's families are set to have a European spring!

The 14-time Grammy winner will have a large support system tagging along on when she kicks off the next leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour next month. Her parents, Scott and Andrea, as well as Travis' mom and dad, Donna and Ed, are planning to travel around Europe together. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end's brother, Jason, is even set to join in on the fun along the way!

taylor swift travis kelce families travel europe together tour
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce's family is set to support his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, in Europe next month for her ongoing Eras Tour.

Taylor and Travis' parents plan to start their journey at the beginning of next month, when the "Love Story" singer kicks off her first show in Paris, France, on Thursday, May 9, after a hiatus of almost two months, a source close to the pop star recently spilled to a news publication.

Scott, Andrea, Ed and Donna will reportedly stay overseas until May 30, and are set to soak up some sight-seeing and fine dining in Tuscany before arriving in Stockholm, Sweden, for Taylor's next string of shows.

taylor swift travis kelce families travel europe together tour
Source: @KELEGIHTELLER/INSTAGRAM

Taylor Swift bonded with Travis Kelce's family during several appearances at Travis Kelce's games last season.

The following weekend, they'll head over to Lisbon, Portugal, for two more nights of Taylor's sold-out concerts before finishing their lengthy vacation in Madrid, Spain, where the "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" singer has another two shows.

According to the insider, Travis is reportedly set to stay in Europe with Taylor as she travels back to France and then the United Kingdom for her next scheduled performance dates.

taylor swift travis kelce families travel europe together tour
Source: MEGA

Scott and Andrea Swift plan to start their trip with Travis' parents in Paris, France.

After Madrid, however, Taylor and her boyfriend's families will jet back home, the confidante explained.

"They have been talking about it for a while now and they all are so excited for this Euro trip," the source expressed.

taylor swift travis kelce families travel europe together tour
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift kicks of the European leg of her tour next month after a brief hiatus.

"After an intense season for Travis and time away from Taylor, he wants to enjoy life the most he can before going back to practice for the beginning of next season," the insider added of the three-time Super Bowl champion, noting the NFL star, as well as his and Taylor's parents, couldn't pass up the opportunity to "show some love" for the "All Too Well" hitmaker while simultaneously getting to explore all Europe has to offer.

"It's a great time and opportunity to get to know each other's families more," the confidante concluded. "They are all very excited about this, and to be there all together, as one family is perfect. Everyone is looking forward to that trip."

Source: OK!

The Sun spoke to a source about Taylor and Travis' families vacationing together in Europe.

