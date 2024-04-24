Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Families Plan to Travel Europe Together as They Follow Pop Star Around on Her World Tour: Source

Instead of having a "Cruel Summer," Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's families are set to have a European spring!

The 14-time Grammy winner will have a large support system tagging along on when she kicks off the next leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour next month. Her parents, Scott and Andrea, as well as Travis' mom and dad, Donna and Ed, are planning to travel around Europe together. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end's brother, Jason, is even set to join in on the fun along the way!