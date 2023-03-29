AJ McLean & Wife Rochelle Had Been 'Living Apart' Prior To Separation Announcement, Source Claims: 'There's More To The Story'

Earlier this week, the couple shared the news they would be taking a hiatus in their relationship — for now.

"Marriage is hard, but worth it. We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future," the duo, who share daughters Ava and Lyric, said in a statement.

They continued, "The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another, and our family. We ask for respect and privacy at this time. Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved."