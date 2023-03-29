AJ McLean & Wife Rochelle Had Been 'Living Apart' Prior To Separation Announcement, Source Claims: 'There's More To The Story'
It looks like AJ McLean splitting from his wife, Rochelle, was bound to happen, as the two weren't under the same roof for quite some time.
“They were living apart since at least January,” one insider said of the pair who announced they are temporarily separating earlier this week. “AJ left their marital home."
Meanwhile, another source claimed the breakup “was a long time coming” and that “there is more to the story.”
Earlier this week, the couple shared the news they would be taking a hiatus in their relationship — for now.
"Marriage is hard, but worth it. We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future," the duo, who share daughters Ava and Lyric, said in a statement.
They continued, "The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another, and our family. We ask for respect and privacy at this time. Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved."
The two tied the knot in 2011 after six years of dating.
The singer, 45, recalled how he met Rochelle when she was waitressing at Saddle Ranch Chop House in West Hollywood, Calif.
“We had a connection,” the artist recalled. “I asked her out, and then she asked her manager who I was and our first day was supposed to be dinner in a movie. And I worked late in the studio the night before. So I was like, why don’t you just come over to the house? And we’ll watch a movie, and we’ll order in.”
"And she panicked and … she flaked and then she quit [her job,]” AJ added. “She was gone for a year… she came back a year later. I asked her out again, and March 22, 2009, was our first date.”
AJ has been open about his struggles with drug abuse and alcoholism over the last two decades, but in September 2022, he celebrated one year of sobriety.
“AJ is kind of the celebrity who was living the rock-star lifestyle, and Alex got stuffed down,” he told the Today show, referring to his real name. “But now I’ve come to a place where they can both coexist.”
