Backstreet Boys Singer AJ McLean & Wife Rochelle DeAnna Separating 'Temporarily To Work On Ourselves & Our Marriage'

While on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, the singer, 45, shared how he met Rochelle in 2009.

At the time, Rochelle was waitressing at Saddle Ranch Chop House in West Hollywood, Calif.

“We had a connection,” the artist recalled. “I asked her out, and then she asked her manager who I was and our first day was supposed to be dinner in a movie. And I worked late in the studio the night before. So I was like, why don’t you just come over to the house? And we’ll watch a movie, and we’ll order in.”