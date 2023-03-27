Backstreet Boys Singer AJ McLean & Wife Rochelle DeAnna Separating 'Temporarily To Work On Ourselves & Our Marriage'
Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean and his wife, Rochelle DeAnna McLean, are taking a beat on their relationship.
"Marriage is hard, but worth it. We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future," the pair said in a statement.
They continued, "The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another, and our family. We ask for respect and privacy at this time. Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved."
The pair, who share daughters Ava and Lyric, got married in 2011 after six years of dating.
While on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, the singer, 45, shared how he met Rochelle in 2009.
At the time, Rochelle was waitressing at Saddle Ranch Chop House in West Hollywood, Calif.
“We had a connection,” the artist recalled. “I asked her out, and then she asked her manager who I was and our first day was supposed to be dinner in a movie. And I worked late in the studio the night before. So I was like, why don’t you just come over to the house? And we’ll watch a movie, and we’ll order in.”
"And she panicked and … she flaked and then she quit [her job,]” AJ added. “She was gone for a year… she came back a year later. I asked her out again, and March 22nd, 2009, was our first date.”
Meanwhile, AJ has been busy touring with the Backstreet Boys for their DNA concert, admitting that Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough and Brian Littrell have become like another relationship to him.
“We’ve had our fights, believe me but there’s a certain bond that’s just undeniable with us and literally, this is our first marriage. Before any of our real marriages,” he said.
“Most Hollywood marriages don’t even last a year. This is 27 years almost,” he added. “If somebody is just kind of burnt out and they just want a break, let’s give them a break. Now that we have more control over our schedule, it makes the job more fun. We got great wives and kids that keep us grounded and we’re trying to set a good example for all of our kids.”
TMZ obtained the statement.