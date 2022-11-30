Al Roker Rushed Back To Hospital By Ambulance 24 Hours After Being Released
Al Roker was rushed back to the hospital by emergency services late last week after his health took a brief turn for the worse.
"Al was taken from his home in a stretcher back to the hospital on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving," an eyewitness told a news publication after Roker missed hosting the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years. "His condition was worrying, but once back in the hospital he improved."
"His wife, Deborah [Roberts], was understandably very upset," said the source, as his wife reportedly attempted to break into their malfunctioned Tesla so she could grab her phone and follow the popular weatherman to the uptown Manhattan hospital.
AL ROKER REVEALS HE WAS HOSPITALIZED FOR BLOOD CLOTS IN HIS LEG & LUNGS AFTER BEING MIA FROM THE 'TODAY' SHOW
"She had left her phone and other possessions inside their Tesla, which had malfunctioned and wouldn’t unlock, so she was trying to smash in a window,” the insider further explained.
Roberts, an ABC News journalist, attempted to break her way through the car's reinforced glass window with the help of a neighbor outside their Upper East Side home to no avail.
"Deborah then went to the hospital by taxi with her daughter, where Al has since been surrounded by his family," said the source. Roker and Roberts share daughter Leila, 24, and son Nicholas, 20, while the meteorologist is also dad to daughter Courtney, 35, with ex-wife Alice Bell.
Despite his return to the hospital, a second insider told the news publication that Roker is staying "positive," pointing out: "Everyone is rooting for him.”
A spokesperson for Today also said in a statement, "Al is forging ahead on the road to recovery. He has the unwavering love and support of Deborah, his children, and his entire TODAY family. He is beyond grateful for the outpouring of well-wishes, and we cannot wait for him to be back with us in studio and with our viewers at home."
As OK! reported, Roker was hospitalized earlier this month due to blood clots in his lungs and legs.
“Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs,” he shared via Instagram on November 18. "After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone."
Luckily, Roker was able to return home to his family in time for the holidays, sharing in the early hours of Thursday, November 24, that he was being discharged. Joking that it was his own version of the Thanksgiving Day Parade, Roker said as he strolled the hospital hallways: “Getting ready to leave the hospital. Time to blow this taco stand. Woohoo!”
AL ROKER LEAVES HOSPITAL AFTER MISSING FIRST THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE IN 27 YEARS: 'SO VERY THANKFUL TO BE HOME'
Amid his health concerns and return to the hospital, it was announced earlier on Wednesday, November 30, that he will miss the Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting, set for later in the day.