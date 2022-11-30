Al Roker Rushed Back To Hospital By Ambulance 24 Hours After Being Released

Al Roker was rushed back to the hospital by emergency services late last week after his health took a brief turn for the worse.

"Al was taken from his home in a stretcher back to the hospital on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving," an eyewitness told a news publication after Roker missed hosting the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years. "His condition was worrying, but once back in the hospital he improved."