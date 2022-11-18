Al Roker Reveals He Was Hospitalized For Blood Clots In His Leg & Lungs After Being MIA From The 'Today' Show

Where in the world is Al Roker? On Friday, November 18, the TV star, 68, shared what he's been going through as of late.

"So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone," he captioned a photo of some flowers via Instagram.