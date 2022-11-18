Al Roker Reveals He Was Hospitalized For Blood Clots In His Leg & Lungs After Being MIA From The 'Today' Show
Where in the world is Al Roker? On Friday, November 18, the TV star, 68, shared what he's been going through as of late.
"So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone," he captioned a photo of some flowers via Instagram.
Of course, his Today show costars were supportive, taking to the comments section to share their well-wishes. Savannah Guthrie wrote, "You’re the strongest person we know. We miss you and will see you soon!! ❤️," while Craig Melvin added, "Love you brother…can’t wait to have you back!"
Jenna Bush Hager said, "Love you Al! Hurry home. You are missed and loved beyond measure!"
Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, stated, "So grateful for the top notch medical care and prayer warriors from every corner. We love you dearly sweet Al and can’t wait to get you home ❤️♥️♥️."
This is hardly the first time Roker has been open about his health woes. In November 2020, he shared his prostate cancer diagnosis with viewers.
“The good news is we caught it early, not great news is that it’s a little aggressive so I’m going to be taking some time off to take care of this,” he said at the time.
"I don’t want people thinking, ‘Oh, poor Al,’ you know, because I’m gonna be OK," he added. "You know what? If that’s what it takes to get 2020 out, then let’s just get it outta the way. Boom! Let’s just finish it off. I’m ready. How about you?"