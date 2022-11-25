Al Roker Leaves Hospital After Missing First Thanksgiving Day Parade In 27 Years: 'So Very Thankful To Be Home'
Al Roker has a lot to be thankful for this year.
Despite missing his first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 27 years, the Today meteorologist was overjoyed to be discharged from the hospital and make it home to his family in time to celebrate the special holiday.
Early Thursday morning, November 24, Roker shared a health update with his Instagram followers as he strolled through the hospital halls in comfy attire.
“Alright, this is my version of the Thanksgiving Day Parade,” the 68-year-old — who had originally been admitted due to blood clots in his legs and lungs — announced in cheerful spirit. “Getting ready to leave the hospital. Time to blow this taco stand. Woohoo!”
Thousands of Roker’s friends, fans and family headed to the comments section of the post to share how thrilled they were to see their loved one’s positive update.
“Yasss!! Now we are especially thankful for you too!!! And all those doctors and nurses who took care of our dear one! ❤️,” wrote Today costar Jenna Bush Hager, while her cohost, Hoda Kotb, chimed in stating, “Yay Al!!!! Love love this video!!! Parade was not the same without YOU!!! ❤️.”
“Yay Al! Happy Thanksgiving! ❤️❤️,” Katie Couric added to her colleagues' kind words, with the Today Show’s Instagram account writing, “We love you so much, Al! ❤️ Sending you all of our love.”
Once Roker made it home and was safe and sound, he shared an ecstatic selfie of himself in front of the TV watching Kotb and costar Savannah Guthrie host the parade.
"Back home in time to catch a little bit of the #macysthanksgivingdayparade. Missing being next to @savannahguthrie and @hodakotb," the legendary television personality wrote as Guthrie commented, "We miss you so much!!!!" Kotb even chimed in, adding, "Not the same without our AL!!!!"
The father-of-three wrapped up his series of Instagram updates with a beautiful photograph of him and his family, stating, "So very #thankful to be able to be home for #thanksgiving #dinner with #family."
Roker shares his eldest child, Courtney, 35, with ex-wife Alice Bell and has daughter Leila, 24, and son, Nicholas, 20, with wife Deborah Roberts.