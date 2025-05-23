or
Al Roker Shows Support for Joe Biden After His Shocking Prostate Cancer Diagnosis: 'Sending Out Prayers'

Al Roker shared a heartfelt message of support for President Joe Biden following his prostate cancer diagnosis.

By:

May 23 2025, Published 9:45 a.m. ET

Prostate cancer survivor Al Roker is sending a powerful message of support to President Joe Biden, who recently revealed his own battle with the disease.

Al Roker announced his prostate cancer diagnosis in November 2020.

"Sending out prayers and a good outcome for President @joebiden after hearing about his #prostatecancer diagnosis. Having gone through it myself, I have an understanding of what he and his family are going through," Roker, 70, wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday, May 18.

People immediately commented on Roker's sweet gesture. "Thanks Al for always being a class act, demonstrating care, and showing the world that you are a great person. Prayers to President Biden," one said, while another added, "Such a touching personal post…many understand and gone through this diagnosis too. God bless him & his family."

Al Roker showed support for Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post.

"Sending prayers to President Biden. My dad had prostate cancer as well, and he is doing well, thank goodness," another wrote.

Roker understands the challenges of this diagnosis firsthand. He was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer at age 66, which was detected early during a routine PSA test at his annual physical.

He underwent a prostatectomy, a surgical procedure for the partial or complete removal of the prostate.

Joe Biden
Joe Biden

Al Roker underwent a prostatectomy, a surgery to remove part or all of the prostate.

"It was this great relief," he said on Today in November 2020. "For a first start, this is terrific news. I'm going to be up for — and a lot of people who live with cancer — up for lifelong testing to make sure this doesn't come back."

On the same day as Roker's post, the Biden administration shared that Biden, 82, was diagnosed with prostate cancer characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5), indicating metastasis to the bone.

"Last week, President Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer," a statement from his personal office explained.

Joe Biden released an emotional statement amid his cancer diagnosis.

Metastasis occurs when cancer cells spread to other areas of the body, and while this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, doctors noted the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, allowing for effective management.

The statement concluded, "The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians."

The following day, Biden shared a selfie with his wife, former First Lady Jill Biden, and their cat on X, writing, "Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."

